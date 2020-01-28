Exclusive: Sophia Lillis Talks Gretel and Hansel Backstory

Anyone who loves a good fairy tale knows that the ghostly story of Hansel and Gretel has been strongly disinfected in recent years because of the horrible start, but that of director Osgood Perkins Grietje & Hansel is a wonderfully lasting return to the origin of the story. In an exclusive clip from behind the scenes of the upcoming horror film, Perkins and star Sophia Lillis reveal how a shift in the story created a new way to portray the classic story, and why viewers are kept on the edge of their seats.

“When I first read this script, I could certainly see that this would be a special interpretation of this story,” Lillis says in the clip. Just like in the original Grimm fairy tale brothers, Lillis Grietje, who leads her younger brother (Samuel Leakey) into the woods in search of food and work when the couple becomes desperate. Although retelling the story usually focuses on the couple as a unit, Grietje & Hansel is remarkable because of the focus on the female protagonist, which we learn is more than just an older sister trying to protect her brother.

“What I wanted to do with Gretel was that I wanted to give her a refined point of view that the world is really a difficult place,” Perkins explains. Lillis added that after the siblings have been sent away by their mother to take care of themselves, Gretel unexpectedly finds comfort in a witch named Holda (Alice Krige) that the siblings encounter in the forest, which the younger woman learns about “the magic in her.”

Like the source material, Gretel and Hansel are orphans who only have each other, and Lillis’s Gretel is her brother’s sole caretaker. Regardless of their desire for independence, her duty to her younger brother or sister is the story. “Caring for Hans has made Grietje benevolent and selfless,” Perkins explains in the film’s production notes. “But there is a characteristic that she is curious about her own strength and her own self. There is always a dark component to it.”

However, it is safe to say that Grietje & Hansel ends, the journey to the conclusion will be an ominous one. “Nobody is what they seem to be,” says Lillis, we can add a bit of a cheer. “It really puts you on edge.”

Watch the clip behind the scenes above to find out more about what Lillis and Perkins have to say about their dark imagination of the classic fairy tale, and then steal yourself to watch Grietje & Hansel when it arrives in theaters on January 31.