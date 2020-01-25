Exclusive offers on luxury watch straps for Apple Watch

Whether you’ve recently upgraded the Apple Watch Series 5 or are currently using one of the previous models, Longvadon can breathe new life into your Apple Watch with its luxury watch bands. And Longvadon makes upgrading even easier for readers by offering an exclusive discount for 9to5Mac readers with code 9TO5MAC15 (or your third group free if you buy two). See below for more details.

Each collection of watch straps is tailor-made to the smallest detail by Longvadon in Europe. With two collections in the current lineup, including the handcrafted Classic series, Longvadon has a ton of customizable options available to help users upgrade their smartwatch to a more formal watch. The collections include a variety of classic leather watch strap palettes for men and women, as well as unique colors that can truly transform the Apple Watch into an extraordinary accessory. Each Longvadon strap is derived from French bovine leather of higher grain. It also uses only the uppermost layers of the skin to provide a more durable strap that is intended to retain its shape over time. And for extended wear periods, don’t worry, these bands feel as good as they look. Both collections are lined with genuine Longvadon suede leather to ensure user comfort for all-day use. Not only does the suede soften naturally over time, but the flexible padding provides a cushion-like layer on the wrist instead of the typical feel of a rigid leather watch strap.

Similar to most luxury watches, each Longvadon watch strap is fitted with a “butterfly” folding clasp closure – unlike the ordinary pin buckles found on most leather straps. Aside from a much cleaner aesthetic, the butterfly clasp also makes it very easy to use and secure the band, with its double push button mechanism. The upper level lugs (316L) used are guaranteed to hold and attach your new strap securely to the Apple Watch. Each strap option can be configured and matched according to the Apple Watch you have: Black details for the Space Black bezel in stainless steel, gold for the Apple Gold watch or silver details with the Apple stainless steel case . They also look great on the Apple Watch aluminum models we tried them on, and also when we changed things for a custom contrast look.

Longvadon watch straps are available in medium to very large size for men (6.3 ”/ 160 mm – 9.5” / 240 mm) and in very small to medium size for women (5.1 ”/ 130 mm – 7.5 ”/ 190 mm) for all Apple Watch models, including the 1-5 series. Go to Longvadon and get a 15% discount on your purchase with our promo code “9TO5MAC15” at the register. Readers who purchase two tapes will also receive a third strap for free. And don’t forget to check out our Apple Watch Series 5 gift on 9to5Rewards.

