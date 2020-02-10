EXCLUSIVE – More than 100 U.S. soldiers diagnosed with Iranian assassins’ brain injuries

The U.S. military is preparing to report an increase of more than 50% in cases of traumatic brain injury resulting from the Iranian missile attack on a Iraqi base last month, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

Officials who spoke anonymously prior to an announcement said that more than 100 cases of TBI had occurred, compared to the 64 cases reported last month.

The Pentagon declined to comment, but has historically expected the number to increase in the weeks after the attack, as symptoms may take some time to appear and troops can sometimes take longer to report.

No U.S. force was killed or directly injured when Iran fired missiles at Ain al-Asad base in Iraq when it killed U.S. revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad airport on January 3.

The rocket attacks have broken a spiral of violence that began in late December. Both sides have refrained from further military escalation, but the growing number of victims in the United States could increase the pressure on the Trump administration to react possibly unmilitary.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said last month that service members suffering from traumatic brain injuries had been diagnosed with mild cases. He added that the diagnosis could change over time.

Symptoms of concussion injuries include headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light, and nausea.

Pentagon officials have repeatedly said that no effort has been made to minimize or delay information on concussion injuries. However, the disclosures following Tehran’s attack have raised new questions about U.S. military policy, how it reports suspected brain injuries internally, and whether they are treated publicly with the same urgency as limb or life loss.

US President Donald Trump appeared to be downplaying the brain injuries last month, saying he heard “after the attack that they had a headache and a few other things”, which had led to criticism from lawmakers and a US veteran group.

Various health and medical groups have been trying for years to raise awareness of the severity of brain injuries, including concussions.

According to Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.