Exclusive: Maika Monroe talks about the stranger on Quibi

If you want to go for a creepy binge that makes self-isolation a little more appealing, look no further than the Quibi thriller series The stranger. The show – with Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan and Avan Jogia – is details of a terrible fight between rideshare driver Clare (Monroe) and her homicidal passenger Carl E. (DeHaan). Clare, who has just moved to Los Angeles to become a writer, picks up Carl E. during a routine trip and the two make friendly little conversation. But minutes after their conversation, Carl E. turns out to be a sociopath and threatens Clare’s life. Although Clare escapes, her technologically evil martyr is hot on her trail, and he is not too cluttered.

Every mini-episode, written and directed by Veena Sud (Seven seconds), shows just how far Carl E. is willing to go to terrorize his target. In an exclusive clip shared with POPSUGAR, we see that he beats Clare after meeting her friend J.J. (Yogia) as hostage. He sends her an antagonizing text, and Clare realizes that she is still insecure, despite being on a police station.

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Monroe talked about why she thinks this particular storytelling approach is effective. “The horror genre gets people’s attention,” she said. “You can tell a cautious story in a very extreme way rather than an unrealistic way, but it’s very powerful.” For her, getting that story told while working with Sud was a big bonus. “That was a very big reason why I wanted to do the show,” she added. “I remember meeting with her for the first time. She’s just great and has so many great ideas, especially with the new platform. She has such an understanding of how she can work within this brand new space.”

Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming chapter above and be sure to watch new episodes of The stranger every weekend until April 27 on Quibi!