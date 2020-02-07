Exclusive look at the Hip Hop Edition

Ceelo and Shani “win an award” for their communication problems. Photo credit: WEtv

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is coming back to WEtv tonight, and there are some big stars, including Ceelo Green and his fiancee Shani James, trying to decide if they really are there in the long run or if it is time for themselves to separate .

Ceelo and Shani have been together for a long time. They have been together for eight years and have been engaged in the last three years. Are you really ready to go down the aisle? Or would Ceelo be better off alone?

Ceelo and Shani win an award

In the premiere episode, Dr. Ish and Judge Toler awards to each of the couples, but it’s not exactly the type you want to win.

In the “Ill Communicated” award, Dr. Ish Ceelo and Shani the winners. Then a montage was shown to prove the reason why they were chosen as a couple with some serious communication problems.

“Ceelo is not listening to me,” says Shani when the clip begins to play in front of the other couples.

Then Ceelo says: “I don’t want to be checked.”

“He might think I am violating his liberated spirit,” says Shani when it’s her turn again.

It seems that the big problem between these two is that she wants free communication and he just isn’t trying to open up like that. And while Ceelo says he wants to find common ground, he is certainly not doing her relationship a favor by telling Shani that she can “go if she wants”.

This kind of take it or leave it attitude leaves no room for communication and will definitely not help them find common ground, and that is exactly what Shani seems to devour.

Will Ceelo and Shani find common ground or end it?

After Shani said that she thought she was with Ceelo, he revealed, “I know she loves me, but I don’t want to be someone else.”

While making it clear that she can’t just depend on him, Ceelo says that he just doesn’t know if he’s ready to marry.

It doesn’t look good for this longtime couple who joined the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition to get closer, not break apart.

Check out the exclusive look below to see how Ceelo and Shani solve their biggest communication problems.

Marriage Boot Camp: The Hip Hop Edition will be broadcast on Thursdays at 10 / 9c on WEtv.