Exclusive: Lockdown days: Meditation, Home Simulator, Netflix: This is how racer Akhil Rabindra continues to occupy

Similarly, Akhil Rabindra, a young moto racer from Bengaluru, utilizes all the equipment in the house to keep things simple and play tennis for his heart. Akhil is meditating these days to keep himself mentally, which he has never done before.

Akhil, the only Asian selected by the Aston Martin Drivers Academy last year, e-sports to practice on the simulator and stay indoors to get used to the race track.

In an interview with a 23-year-old racer Mykel I was able to get a glimpse of his daily activities and how he motivated him to stay indoors.

Here is an excerpt:

MyKhel: What are you doing these days?

Achille lavindra: It’s definitely a hard time for all of us to stay at home, but we need to make the most of it. I’m approaching this by keeping the place where I use all the equipment at home for exercise very simple and eating clean and sleeping well to maintain weight. Try to play sports tennis for heart and other sports.

MK: How do racers stay healthy without track time?

AR: Many of us have home simulators that can drive the cars we want and all the tracks in the world. E-Sports was also born on a bold scale where racers compete with other racers around the world. Sims can help a lot, but there’s nothing that can replace a real test on the track.

MK: What mental exercise are you doing to stay mentally healthy while locked?

AR: I’ve never had a lot of mental exercise, but I’m starting to mediate a bit these days. I hope to start slowly in a few minutes and have a decent time without being distracted. Sometimes, I visualize and reproduce the tracks I’ve been chasing through my mental notes in each corner of the track.

MK: Corona virus epidemic has put a lot of global events on hold, how bad is this year for racers?

AR: This has been very difficult for many industries and many people around the world. Most major sports leagues have been postponed for the time being, but after all this seems to kickstart. We suddenly work for ourselves to racers / other sportsmen and many people lose their power.

MK: When do you think the global event will resume and how do you plan to prepare?

AR: It is difficult to judge now because different countries are at different stages and are dealing differently. I think everyone is working and trying to cooperate. If I had to guess, it would be sometime after June or even after July, but it certainly will be different from before.

MK: How have you been on the race track in the past few months?

AR: All the races I did ended at the end of last year, the races went well and I got good results. There is always something you can do to make things better and more consistent.

MK: What are you doing at home for the time pass? Is there anything special at home?

AR: Watching a lot of TV shows, I am currently looking at some very interesting outfits. By doing housework, I also do most of the weekday work so I can go out from home. That’s right. Exercise, work, housework, and Netflix are almost the same as mine.

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed