Exclusive discount: receive a 25% discount on Dashlane Password Manager with this promotion code

This message was made in collaboration with Dashlane.

It seems that everything online requires that you log in to an account or use a password to log in. It is important to use a unique password for each website so that you stay safe, instead of sticking to an easy-to-remember but easy-to-guess option. If there is a data leak, your password may be exposed to harmful sources, even if you have not done anything wrong. Such data breaches can affect large companies, from Facebook to Wyze and OnePlus. That is why it is important to keep passwords unique and to keep an eye on problems that other websites encounter. The problem is that you must be able to remember every password and that each password must be relatively complex in nature.

Fortunately, Dashlane is the perfect way to solve all these problems. It is a password management app that also protects your important notes and documents and keeps you informed of data breaches that may affect you. An exclusive offer is currently available for Digital Trends readers, giving new Dashlane customers a 25% discount on the premium package when they use the promotional code DigitalTrends25.

You may think that you can easily remember all your passwords, but do you really think you can? Think about your daily internet habits. You probably have one or two email accounts with which you sign up every day, a few different streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, an Amazon account, maybe some other retailers, your online bank details, gaming accounts and much more. In any case, they have insight into your life. Once a hacker has access to it, it is much easier to access others, even if you use a different password, especially if it is important, such as your e-mail account or online banking. You are only as secure as your weakest password and antivirus software cannot protect you against it.

Dashlane

Just something like your Netflix account can often be threatened by identity theft or just someone trying to steal free content from you. That’s where Dashlane helps a lot by keeping an eye on everything for you, so you don’t have to worry. Dashlane is available as part of two different plans. Both plans offer password storage, password generation, as well as security alerts for your data and potential data breaches that may affect you.

Dashlane free

With the free subscription you can safely store up to 50 passwords and enter your personal information on one device. It is completely free, but quite limited. First, you probably have more than 50 passwords that you may want to save. As mentioned, your security depends on your weakest password, so you don’t really want to miss out on secure storage.

And nobody lives their online life on one device anymore. We all use PCs or Macs in addition to our smartphones and it is important to be just as secure on all devices.

Dashlane Premium

Dashlane Premium offers unlimited password storage on an unlimited number of devices. No matter how many laptops, PCs and smartphones you juggle every day, Dashlane is there to protect you at every step. Moreover, it offers improved two-factor authentication with U2F with YubiKey support above standard 2FA. In addition, it performs dark web monitoring to monitor whether personal information has been released from you. Via the identity dashboard you get a full picture of your online security level. Dashlane advises you how you can improve things and what your health score for your password is, so you know how safe you are. When a violation occurs on a website, Dashlane will inform you about this.

Dashlane Premium also includes a VPN so that your internet browsing is protected at all times, along with secure file storage. Customer service is also upgraded with priority support in case you need it.

As an additional level of security, you can also share account credentials with friends and family without ever revealing your password to them, so your account stays safe if you choose to revoke access.

Dashlane Premium usually costs $ 40 a year, but with the use of the DigitalTrends25 promotional code, this drops to $ 30.

That is a bargain for such a strong peace of mind. You never have to worry that you will be affected by an infringement while you are subscribed to Dashlane.

