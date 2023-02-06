Get ready, gamers – January 30 brings with it some of the most exciting gaming news yet!

Are you ready for some of the most exciting gaming news yet? January is about to end, and it’s bringing with it an array of incredible updates from around the world! Keep reading to stay updated on all things related to video games for the upcoming month!

As a gamer geek myself, I can’t wait to hear what the gaming industry has in store for us this year. Some of the biggest names in the business are expected to make appearances and announcements at this event, so it’s sure to be a day filled with plenty of surprises. Some news that can make you excited are these:

Street Fighter 6 Adds WWE Star Thea Trinidad to Its Commentary Feature

The upcoming release of Street Fighter 6 is a highly anticipated event – but it just got even more exciting! Thea Trinidad, a professional wrestler and actress known for her work on the WWE, has joined SF6 as part of its Real-Time Commentary feature. Queen Zelina will add her unique voice and personality to the game when SF6 launches on June 2, 2023. Get ready to hear her hype up the crowd when you play!

Super Mario Bros. Movie Advert Reveals Cat Mario and Donkey Kong’s Voice

The recent Super Mario Bros. Movie advert has revealed the voices behind Cat Mario and Donkey Kong to be none other than well-known actors Seth Rogan and a mystery feline actor. In the brief broadcast, we are transported into a world of fantasy with menacing meows that make you want to cuddle up with your own pet. Seth Rogan can be heard with a few words that add depth to the character, and it’s clear from the advert that he will be bringing his own style of humor to the movie.

Fans are sure to be looking forward to seeing what mischief Cat Mario and Donkey Kong get up to in the film! From this new trailer, we can see that the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is sure to be an exciting and humorous experience. With Seth Rogan behind Donkey Kong’s voice and a mystery feline actor as Cat Mario, fans are sure to have a blast with the new film! So grab your popcorn and get ready to join in on the fun when it hits theaters!

Square Enix Is Asking Fans If They Want More Remasters and Remakes

Square Enix is reaching out to fans and gathering feedback on what kind of remasters and remakes they would like to see in the future. Through surveys and polls, Square Enix has been asking players which video game genre they would like to see Team Asano develop, as well as what games they would like to see remade or remastered in the future (not limited to Square Enix titles).

Square Enix’s surveys come at a time when remasters and remakes are becoming increasingly popular, such as the critically acclaimed reimagining of The Last of Us Part 1 and the more recently released game Dead Space. With video games that are already beloved by fans being lovingly restored and remade, it’s no wonder that Square Enix is looking to find out what other games people would like to see reimagined.

The feedback from these surveys could shape the future of Square Enix’s remastered and remade titles, so it’s clear that the company wants to get as much input from its fans as possible. With the resurgence of remakes and remasters in the gaming industry, it’s an exciting time to be a gamer. We can’t wait to see which titles Square Enix chooses based on fan feedback!

First Spider-Man 2 Live-Action Advert Shown During ESPN Broadcast

The first official advertisement for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 game is finally here, and it aired on ESPN during the live broadcast of a football match. The ad showed an action-packed scene of Spider-Man swinging across Manhattan in pursuit of several criminals. As he continues to swing through the city, Spider-Man can be heard narrating the moment with a voiceover.

The ad ends with the title of the game, followed by the tagline “Be greater,” accompanied by an eye-catching logo for Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2. The advertisement is sure to further increase anticipation for what looks to be one of the most exciting games of 2023. It’s clear from this advertisement that Insomniac is aiming to capture the thrilling action of Spider-Man 2 in a way that has never been seen before, and it looks like they are well on their way. Fans are excited and looking forward to playing when Spider-Man 2 launches!

In a Nutshell

The recent Super Mario Bros. Movie advert revealed the voices behind Cat Mario and Donkey Kong to be Seth Rogan and a mystery feline actor. Square Enix is gathering feedback on what kind of remasters and remakes fans would like to see in the future, and the first official advertisement for Spider-Man 2 was recently shown on ESPN during a live broadcast. It looks like 2023 is sure to be an exciting year for gamers, with both Square Enix and Insomniac ready to deliver thrilling video game experiences!

Therefore, if you’re a fan of either Super Mario Bros. or Spider-Man 2, keep your eyes peeled for future updates about these games – it’s sure to be a wild ride!

Enjoy, and stay safe! 🙂