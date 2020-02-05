Exchange gold nuggets Beasley, Hernangomez, Vanderbilt but can there be more deals?

February 4, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Juan Hernangomez (41) and security guard Malik Beasley (25) embrace during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

The Denver Nuggets emphatically defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday-evening, but Denver’s eighth win over a division opponent was massively overshadowed when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nuggets were the fourth and final team involved in a 12-player trade who has shaken the enitre National Basketball Association.

In exchange, four teams sent a mix of players and picks: the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Nuggets.

The rockets sent both Clint Capela and Nene to the Atlanta Hawks and sent Gerald Green to the Nuggets. They received Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota.

The Timberwolves sent Covington and Bell to the rockets. They also sent Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to the Nuggets. In return, they received Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver; Evan Turner from the Hawks; and the Atlanta Hawks first round pick that was originally owned by the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Hawks, they chose to send Turner and the first round pick they got from Brooklyn to Minnesota. They received Capela and Nene for their work.

The Nuggets sent Beasley and Hernangomez, who were both drafted together in 2016, and Vanderbilt, who was the second round of Denver in 2018. In return, they received Vonleh who can play in the middle or power forward, Napier who becomes Denver’s third point guard, and Bates-Diop, a young attacker who can use the Nuggets on the road. In addition, the Nuggets received the first round from Houston for this upcoming design.

The Nuggets have also technically purchased Gerald Green from Houston, who is currently on the road with a broken foot, but a league source has told Mile High Sports that Green will be abolished.

By the time the deal was agreed, it was the biggest deal since the 2000 season when the Knicks Patrick Ewing moved to Bays according to Bobby Marks from ESPN.

For the Nuggets, this trade achieves a few different things.

First, it seemed that Beasley and Hernangomez – both on their way to Minnesota in trade – were on their way to Denver. They would both become non-committal agents after this season and since the financial situation of Denver is difficult to manage in the future, they would probably end up as cap victims. So instead of losing both without getting anything back, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly traded both.

In addition to the financial motivation to trade Beasley and Hernangomez, the rise of Michael Porter Jr. eliminated. the need for each of them as long as the roster is healthy. The only way each of Beasley and Hernangomez would play consistent minutes is if the Nuggets faced an abundance of injuries, as they are currently trying to manage.

Despite their injury problems, Denver not only found a way to turn both Beasley and Hernangomez into a first-round pick, but they also acquired two solid reserves in Vonleh and Napier alongside a young attacker in Bates-Diop who could grow with the roster. At first glance, it’s not a huge difference for the Nuggets, but it’s still a good deal to get value for players who could have walked for free at the end of the season.

But if you take a closer look at what the Nuggets have achieved with their trade, there are some interesting clues about what the Nuggets can do and then do.

The Clint Capela effect

One of the underlying reasons for the inclusion of Nuggets in this crazy four-team trade is that it has helped facilitate the deal Capela sent to the Eastern Conference.

When the Nuggets were fighting the Rockets, Capela was one of the biggest advantages that Houston had. Nikola Jokic struggles with hyper-athletic centers; especially lob threats. When James Harden would perform a pick and roll against Denver with Capela on the screen, this almost always led to points for Houston. If Denver played at the level of the screen, Capela would slip and be wide open to a dunk. If Denver fell, Jokic was stuck trying to control Harden while kicking backwards. As the weak side defense slides to prevent Capela from sliding the screen to the edge, the three-point shooter in the corner was wide open. There was absolutely no good choice for Denver in that situation. Now Capela is gone and P.J. Tucker seems to be their starting point, the Nuggets suddenly have a considerably better chance of limiting the Rockets attack.

In addition to the ability to better defend the missiles, the trade also opened things that were offensive to the Nuggets, if linked to Houston. While Tucker is an underrated defender and Covington can guard four positions, the Rockets suddenly have absolutely no one who can defend Jokic one on one in the post. That alone means that the Nuggets should be preferred in any future meeting with the Rockets, since Jokic could score or pass to open to open teammates if they are doubled.

Making the missiles much less threatening in the play-offs is no small victory for the Nuggets. If Denver matches with them in the late season, win this exchange as a big reason.

More flexibility to do extra transactions

At first glance, the additions of Vonleh and Napier seem strange to this Nuggets schedule.

Denver has a very good backup guard in Monte Morris who is already better than Napier. Mason Plumlee is one of Malone’s most trusted players and is a better reserve center than Vonleh. So what gives?

Well, it seems that the Nuggets are not yet finished driving and trading.

First, once this transaction has been completed, none of the players involved can be exchanged before the deadline, but the concept choices that have been moved can be merged into deals. What this means is that Denver cannot trade in Bates-Diop, Vonleh or Napier before the trade deadline ends, so all three are on selection for at least the rest of this season, but if Denver wanted to trade the first round, grab then the one received from Houston, they can.

So why did Denver close this deal and get players who are redundant in their selection? If Denver eventually traded Plumlee or Morris, they would have to be replaced. That is why so many people speculate that this trade is just a precursor to another deal that Denver is about to do.

This means that everyone asks the same question. So what could Denver be interested in?

Well, the most exciting answer to that question is none other than Jrue Holiday of the Pelicans of New Orleans, who is one of the most sought after players in the run-up to the trading deadline. To make it all more exciting, it seems that the clues left behind after the Denver deal on Tuesday night all lead to the idea that Denver Holiday is trying to lure the Pelicans away.

If Denver wanted to trade for vacation, the most likely trade scenario would look like this:

In addition to the players involved, Denver would send the first round pick they had received from Houston on Tuesday evening, as well as the concept compensation that the Pelicans asked for and which in this case would probably be Denver’s first round pick from 2022. Denver could also choose not to ask E’Twuan Moore that the financial aspect of trading works with or without him.

Although this trading scenario is purely speculation, the bigger point is: the Nuggets now have a first round design choice to dangle in trade negotiations and enough depth to use their assets to make an even bigger splash. They could look at exchanging for vacation as I have outlined above or use the same exact ideas and apply them to a possible pursuit of Bradley Beal this season.

Again, this is all speculation, but the Nuggets are now more equipped to do a large exchange than 24 hours ago.

What is next

Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nuggets will continue to use their newly acquired first round pick to find other deals that can improve their selection.

This Nuggets trade, although not bad in itself, seems to be a starting point for a larger deal. The Nuggets know that this year they have a realistic chance of making it to the final, so it seems that they are willing to push a good number of chips to the center of the table for that to happen.

Even if the Nuggets don’t find an extra deal before the trading deadline, their selection was destined as such. After this year, the Nuggets have a maximum of seven players who enter a limited or unlimited free desk, so change is inevitable.

Now the Nuggets have the depth to do another transaction without sacrificing their future financial flexibility. Both Napier and Vonleh are unlimited free agents at the end of the year, while the Bates-Diop contract cannot be guaranteed. If Denver wanted to break ties with all parties involved, they have the option to do so. They did not withdraw any long-term money with this transaction.

Denver essentially anticipated their inevitable roster shakeup and managed to gain more flexibility and a first round pick in the process. In general, the Denver deal could have been much worse and could end up being one of the defining moments in Connelly’s career if it is ultimately the first step to acquiring another near-star to add to it roster of Denver.

Time will tell. The NBA trading period is on Thursday afternoon at 3 PM EST.