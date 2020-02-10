Examples of Galaxy S20 cameras show night mode, zoom

If you were just wondering what else we have to learn at Unpacked 2020, not much. Alleged camera samples of the Galaxy S20 have now shown an improved night mode and potential zoom functions.

XDA’s Max Weinbach shared the images on Twitter, suggesting that they are actually legitimate. However, it should be noted that compression has significantly affected actual quality. It is therefore difficult to get an accurate picture of the camera functions of the S20.

The zoom images were split and showed 30x magnification in the wide field of view of the main camera. However, the noise appears to be quite strong and very little noise reduction or post-processing is used.

Considering how impressive the pixel’s Super Res Zoom is, these images feel a bit bad considering the hardware they contain. There is also the Huawei P30 Pro to consider, which is sure to offer the best zoom for any smartphone camera. So it will be interesting to see how they stack up.

Other putative examples of the new night mode of the Galaxy S20 camera look more promising compared to last year’s Galaxy S10 series. The pictures show a much better handling in low light conditions, whereby due to the lack of natural light a clearer and sharper picture is created. Again, it will be interesting to see how the Galaxy S20 can hold its own against the champions in night mode in recent years.

Of course, it’s worth noting that these examples appear to come from the Galaxy S20 + and not from the S20 Ultra. We expect that the zoom and night mode functions of the S20 Ultra will be slightly improved thanks to the slightly better camera setup. We are sure that even if we see real business in just over 24 hours, it will keep up with the best in the industry.

What do you think of these samples? Are you impressed or not? Let us know in the comments below.

