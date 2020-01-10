Example of Dinos: Calgary Dinos women's basketball for perfection

Loading...

The Calgary Dinos are shooting for perfection this season.

Part of that lofty mission was the annual Shoot for the Cure initiative, a U Sports campaign to raise money to support breast cancer research that reached the Jack Simpson Gym floor during the Thursday evening basketball changeover between the two women’s basketball teams represented by the University from Calgary and the University of Lethbridge.

The Dinos won the game 74-66 to remain unbeaten and improve to 11-0 of the year.

The series ends Saturday night in Lethbridge.

The Dinos (11-0) went in after a victorious weekend over the UNBC Timberwolves to start the new year.

But it was not easy. The second of the two wins was close.

“We clearly didn’t play our normal pace and our level of disruption (last weekend),” said Dinos head coach Damian Jennings. “For us, the focus is simply on getting better in the areas that we chose from early December.”

The Dinos went on tilt fighting on Thursday for first place in Western Canada, neck and neck with the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Part of their success comes from a strong offensive strategy. The Latvian Liene Stalidzane is currently in the CW top 10 in points-per-game (14.8), field-goal percentage. (51.4), and three-point PCT. (50.0). Fourth-year wing Bobbi-Jo Colburn is in fifth place in CW for a three-point percentage. (41.5), along with 12.7 points per game. Fifth year Erin McIntosh is close behind with 10.5 points per game, while Sascha Lichtenwald leads the team in rebound (6.2 / game) and steals (28).

The Pronghorns, now 6-7, came in to improve after a weekend break against the Regina Cougars, with both games within an eight-point difference. Lethbridge also has a strong offensive front, with grad student guard Asnate Fomina averaging 18 points per game and fifth year guard Kacie Bosch close behind with a 14.7 points per game and a team high of 176 total points. Fifth year Katie Keith leads the Pronghorns in rebounds with 116 in total and a 9.7 per game, while new guard Jessica Haenni leads with 23 three-pointers.

“Lethbridge is well-coached and has good chemistry,” Jennings said. “With Asnate Fomina back in the mix, they add all-star quality to their offensive blow. This will be a very difficult defense series. “

MEN’S BASKETBALL

After conquering the Timberwolves, the Dinos men’s basketball team is trying to keep up with the Pronghorns this weekend.

The Dinos will compete against the Pronghorns on Thursday night at The Jack.

And the two teams complete the series on Saturday-evening in Lethbridge.

As host to the UNBC Timberwolves to open the decade, the Dinos came away with two wins over the weekend. The Dinos are currently on top of the Canada West rankings with a 10-0 ‘record and have won 29 straight games at home in the regular season.

Fourth-year law student Brett Layton lays down the law at both ends of the Dinos court all season long. Layton was named the first star of Canada West last week and U Sports male athlete of the week after setting a Canada West record in offensive rebounds with 14 on Friday night against the Timberwolves. Layton has been fantastic for the Dinos all season and is the best rebounder in Canada West with an average of 14.9 per game.

“I think our team is prepared,” said Dinos head coach Dan Vanhooren. “Lethbridge is a good basketball team and they always play well in their gym. Their pace is heavy and we have to handle the ball well. “

The Pronghorns (4-8) entered the series for ninth place in Canada West.

HOCKEY FOR MEN

The hockey team of the Dinos men started the second half of the season strong with a sweep of the UBC Thunderbirds on the west coast this week.

The team is returning home this weekend for a date with the Manitoba Bisons.

Friday’s game is scheduled for puck-drop at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday matinee starting at 3 p.m. Father David Bauer Arena will host both games.

After a successful first half of the season, the Dinos wanted to continue that success on their road trip to UBC. After a low scoring 1-0 win in the first game, the offensive game came alive in the second matchup, resulting in a 3-2 shootout win for Calgary.

That makes them 13-3-2 in second place behind the arch-rival Alberta Golden Bears.

West Canada’s top scorer Matt Alfaro had a blinding first half in which he registered 26 points on 12 goals and 14 assists. After adding another goal against the Thunderbirds last weekend, the power will advance to continue its run deeper in 2020.

Starting goalkeeper Matthew Greenfield of Dinos returned to the net for the first weekend after being sidelined at the end of November. Over the two games, Greenfield registered 60 saves and shutout the first game of the year.

The bison are 8-9-1 for the fifth in the ranking of Canada West.

The Bisons split their first series back against the Mount Royal Cougars at home with a dominant 5-2 victory followed by a close loss of 3-2.

During the encounter earlier in the season, the two teams exchanged victories, including an exciting 4-3 double win for the extension of Manitoba.

The pair of Manitoba rookie goaltenders seem to be making better progress while Tyler Brown is currently sixth in Canada West, except as a percentage.