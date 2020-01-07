Examination of the patient's body at the Pinderfields Hospital site

Loading...

An investigation was initiated into the death of a patient who was missing at Pinderfields over the weekend and whose body was later found on the hospital grounds.

Police said they received a report shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, that a patient had left the hospital while he was being treated.

A West Yorkshire police spokesman said: “A search of the hospital and surrounding area was carried out, and shortly after midnight, a man’s body was found in the hospital grounds in the 1960s.

“The death is not classified as suspicious and a file for the coroner is being prepared.”

David Melia, director of care and quality for the NHS Trust at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals, who heads Pinderfields, said: “The trust works with the West Yorkshire Police to investigate the tragic incident in which a patient in Pinderfields was involved over the weekend Comment continued at this time. “

However, he said a large number of people went to the hospital, particularly A&E, an increase of 100 patients a day compared to similar periods last year.

He added: “This puts considerable pressure on employees who work extremely hard to protect our patients and to ensure the best possible care despite the additional demand.

“We will always do our best to help everyone who visits our A&E departments.

“However, we would like to ask the public to help us by carefully considering when you need medical treatment. The emergency rooms are for emergencies only. For minor illnesses, your pharmacy can provide advice, and you can now go to your home with many GPs Family doctor go. ” Offer of evening and weekend appointments.

“It is really important that people choose the right place so that we can ensure that our A&E staff are there for those who really need them.

“If someone is unsure of the best place to seek help, please call 111 as they can advise.”