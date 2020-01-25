Examination of children's bodies in West Dublin

Gardaí investigated after the bodies of three children were found in a house in southwest Dublin.

The discovery was made on Friday at 7 p.m. at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

The bodies of the two boys and a girl were found in an upstairs bedroom.

They were named as Conor (9 years), Darragh (7 years) and Carla (3 years) McGinley.

According to Gardaí, they are investigating the circumstances of their “unexplained death”.

The house was cordoned off for a forensic investigation.

At the scene of the crime, a woman aged 40, known as the mother of the children, was found and taken to the Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí is blocking off part of the parsons court in newcastle in dublin because flowers remain close to the scene Image: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie

Deputy State Pathologist Margot Bolster visited the scene.

The bodies of the three children were brought to the morgue, where an autopsy will take place later.

According to Gardaí, the results of the autopsy determine the cause of death of the children.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed and is in contact with the father and extended family.

A private ambulance leaving the scene with the bodies of three children was found dead in a house at Parsons Court in Newcastle, Dublin. Image: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie

Stephen Breen, a crime editor at Irish Sun, told Newstalk Breakfast that a note had been found in the house.

“A slip of paper was found at the scene of the crime, which was on the window of the property.

“It is said to have said, ‘Call 999 – don’t go up’.

“So it’s pretty worrying and will obviously be part of the Garda investigation.”

Gardaí in a house in the village of Newcastle in southwest Dublin where three children were found dead PICTURED: Lorraine O’Sullivan / PA Wire / PA Pictures

“They also met with the families of the children last night to tell them about this devastating news.

“They will continue their door to door inquiries today.

“(You) are also waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine how the children lost their lives.

“But they are convinced that there were no natural causes.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda at 01-666-7600.

Gardaí say that they are not looking for anyone else related to this incident at this time.