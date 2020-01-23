The Justice Department has concluded that it should have ended surveillance of a former Trump campaign advisor earlier, since an order released by a secret intelligence agency on Thursday said there was no “insufficient statement” to eavesdrop.

The FBI received an arrest warrant in 2016 to overhear suspicions that he was secretly a Russian agent. The Justice Department extended the warrant three times, including in the Trump administration’s first few months.

However, the inspector general of the Department of Justice sharply criticized the FBI’s submission of these applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The FBI is said to have omitted important details from the court that undermine its original premise regarding Page. Page has denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged with investigating relations between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In a decision released on Thursday, the judge’s chief judge, James Boasberg, informed the Department of Justice that two of the four applications were invalid because “there are insufficient statements to indicate a probable reason to accept (Carter) Page to act as an agent of a foreign power. “

According to the inspector’s general report, the surveillance court issued a rare and exceptional public order stating that the FBI had provided “unsupported” information when it was a matter of wiretapping. The court ordered the FBI to report back on measures it had taken this month to resolve the issues.

FBI director Chris Wray has announced a number of changes to improve the thoroughness and accuracy of the applications submitted to the surveillance court. This gives the FBI secret arrest warrants if it can be shown that the target of their eavesdropping is a foreign agent’s power, such as a suspected spy or terrorist.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.