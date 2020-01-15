Ex-soldier gets prison life for killing 2018 drug theft

A former Fort Carson soldier will spend the rest of his life in prison after a drug theft in Security-Widefield in 2018 that resulted in a fatal shootout.

Tyler Lee Wheeler was sentenced on Monday, October 7, 2018, to the death of 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne, who was ambushed by a robber force led by Wheeler during an alleged cocaine deal.

“No punishment I can impose will bring your beloved son and nephew back,” Lin Billings Vela, fourth judge of the judicial district, told Hore’s relatives in the gallery, according to a prosecutor’s report.

21-year-old Wheeler and several accomplices arranged to buy Horne’s $ 700 worth of cocaine and planned to rob him instead in front of his parents’ house on the 6400 block on Tranters Creek Way in the Lorson Ranch subdivision. After seeing the men approach with drawn weapons, Horne drew a pistol, causing an exchange of gunfire.

Wheeler has fired more than 20 shot cartridges, the authorities said. An autopsy revealed that Horne had died of a single explosion in the chest.

“I think I have to use this tonight,” Wheeler said to accomplices before the raid as he demonstrated his shotgun in a room at the Best Inn, 3920 N. Nevada Ave. In Colorado Springs, a police officer testified during a pre-trial hearing.

Wheeler was found guilty of a first degree murder and all other charges against him during an October trial.

Wayne TC Sellers IV, 22, also a former Fort Carson soldier, shot numerous misses. He was sentenced to life in October for his role in the deadly robbery. 20-year-old Beslim Torres-Valle, who arranged the drug deal but didn’t fire a gun, was sentenced to 48 years in prison in November. He had grown up in the Lorson Ranch and knew the victim.

Another accomplice, Kyle Watts, 21, a former Air Force pilot based at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, Wyo, pleaded guilty in May and is expected to be sentenced on January 27.

