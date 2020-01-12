Ex-SNC-Lavalin exec Sami Bebawi gets 8.5 years for fraud, corruption | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The 73-year-old Bebawi was challenging when he entered the courtroom for conviction while putting up hand luggage. When a reporter called for other ex-engineers from the engineering firm to be called to account and “fall on their swords,” he answered “decidedly.”

A jury found the former head of the construction division of SNC-Lavalin guilty last month of paying bribes to foreign officials and packing millions while he worked to secure contracts for the company that began to become late in the 1990s.

The case focused on several major infrastructure projects and transactions with Saadi Gadhafi, a son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The jury also heard that Bebawi was trying to pay a subordinate to change his testimony so that he himself could avoid prosecution.

Cournoyer pointed to various factors, including the advanced nature of the fraud, the degree of planning and premeditation, and the behavior of Bebawi after the violations were committed.

The federal prosecutors who brought the case to court were satisfied with the punishment and said it brought a message of deterrence and cancellation.

Prosecutor Anne-Marie Manoukian called it “an embarrassment for Canadian companies to act in that kind of behavior.”

“Our Canadian obligations with regard to our treaties and with regard to what a violation is in Canada, that’s not the way business should be done,” she said.

The crown had sought nine years behind bars after a jury convicted Bebawi last month for five allegations including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and money laundering proceeds from crime.

“In fact, it is very close to what we have asked the court to impose,” Manoukian said.

“There were very many aggravating circumstances in this case and very few mitigating circumstances, as the judge stated.”

The defense lawyers of Bebawi – who did not appeal to reporters after the conviction – had countered a suggestion of a six-year prison sentence in which age and health were mentioned as factors.

Handcuffed and seated in the prisoners’ box after being sentenced, Bebawi reassuredly gestured to relatives in the courtroom.

The case returns to the court on January 28 to discuss what to do with the proceeds of crime.

The sentence puts an end to a long-term, federally-led investigation and prosecution of the engineering firm and some of its employees.

In the days following the Bebawi verdict, the engineering giant in Montreal also filed criminal proceedings for his business transactions in Libya, with the construction department guilty of a single fraud count and agreeing to a $ 280 million fine over five years and probation. of three years.

The resolution brings the company closer to ending a long-standing scandal that has eroded its reputation and has for months put the Canadian government’s highest office in the trap.

“It is nice to be able to close the chapter on a case that has been going on since 2011,” Manoukian said. “To date, all the costs we have incurred have all been completed.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press