LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered on Thursday to report to prison by February 5 to start a three-year prison sentence for a corruption sentence.

Baca, 77, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was released on bail three years ago while appealing to his obstruction of justice. The US Supreme Court rejected its last appeal on Monday.

Baca, who resigned in the midst of the corruption scandal in 2014, was convicted of lying to the FBI and attempted to thwart the agency’s investigation of corruption in the country’s largest prison system.

Agents had secretly investigated allegations of bribery and mistreatment by prison guards in 2011 when Baca and his best lieutenants learned that a prisoner was serving as an FBI informant.

Baca and top brass have devised an extensive conspiracy to hide the informant in the prison system by booking him under false names and moving them to different locations. They also tried to intimidate an FBI agent by threatening to arrest her.

Their interference abolished the investigation of civil rights violations by guards, but exposed corruption among the highest ranks of the department, sparing Baca and his best lieutenant.

Baca and his deputy, Paul Tanaka, were both sentenced. Tanaka was sentenced to five years in prison.

More than 20 members of the ward, including lower-level delegates who beat prisoners, were sentenced as a result of the investigation.

Baca had not successfully challenged his convictions at the 9th American Circuit Court of Appeals on various grounds, including that jury members should have been informed of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

