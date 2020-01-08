Ex seat set by Nissan for first public appearance after escape | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

According to media reports, he left his home alone, met two men in a hotel in Tokyo, and then took an express train to Osaka before embarking on a private jet hidden in a suitcase for music equipment. He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred to another plane on his way to Beirut, where he arrived December 30.

The Lebanese authorities have said that Ghosn has entered the country with a legal passport and doubts about the possibility that they will hand him over to Japan. Lebanon received a sought-after notice issued by Interpol last week – a non-binding request to law enforcement authorities worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive.

Lebanon and Japan have no extradition treaty and the Interpol notification does not require Lebanon to arrest him.

Ghosn, who is Lebanese and also has French and Brazilian passports, would stand trial in Tokyo in April. In statements, he said he fled to prevent “political persecution” by a “rigged Japanese legal system.” He also said that he only organized his departure from Japan and that his wife, Carole, played no role.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors received an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn on suspicion of perjury. That charge is not related to his escape. The Lebanese minister of justice said on Tuesday that Lebanon had not received any request regarding that order.

Japanese judicial officials acknowledge that it is unclear whether the Ghosns can be brought back to Japan to be charged.

Former employer of Ghosn, Nissan Motor Co., said that despite his escape, he was still taking legal action and added that Ghosn had committed serious misconduct while leading the alliance between Nissan and Renault and Mitsubishi. Ghosn denies all charges.

This story CORRECTS that Ghosn’s trial date in Japan was not set.

Zeina Karam, The Associated Press