LOS ANGELES – A former sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely reporting that he had been shot by a sniper was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Angel Raul Reinosa was arrested during a traffic stop in Sylmar and was booked on suspicion of insurance fraud and filing a fake police report, according to the Department of Los Angeles County Sheriff. The counts of insurance fraud are related to the compensation of an employee.

He is scheduled for Friday in the Supreme Court of the province of Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Reinosa broadcast on August 21 that he had been shot in the shoulder in the parking lot of the Lancaster sheriff station, which led to a massive search for buildings that lasted until the night. Some people were evacuated while others hid in place and the commuter trains stopped in the area.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva did not discuss the Reinosa motif, but the sheriff said he was worried about the report after visiting the assistant sheriff at the hospital. He was fired shortly thereafter.

Officials said that Reinosa had cut two holes in his shirt with a knife. He had been with the sheriff for a year and in May came to Lancaster patrol training station.

This story has been corrected based on new information from the police to show that the surname of the former delegate is spelled as Reinosa.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press