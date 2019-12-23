Ex-Knicks coach David Fizdale is reported to be switching to ESPN as an analyst

Loading...

David Fizdale's tenure at the New York Knicks was short, lasting only 22 games in his second season in Manhattan before being ousted with a 4:18 record. How much of this struggle should be on Fizdale's shoulders is controversial since he didn't have much to do, but the organization decided to keep going, probably chasing a big name to head the franchise along with a possible regime change.

Fizdale also appears to have moved on, as SNY's Ian Begley reports, the former Knicks and Grizzlies head coach will return to ESPN as an NBA analyst, where he spent a year between head coaching stations the last time he started was released one season. Per Begley, Fizdale will appear in several shows as an analyst and will surely give an insight into what's going on with the Knicks.

You wouldn't expect him to be too concerned with the malfunction in Madison Square Garden, but whatever information he brings to the inside of one of the league's most disappointing franchises will be fascinating. In addition, he's an entertaining guy when he talks about basketball, and it makes waves.