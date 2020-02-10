Ex-Fein Gael TD Paudie Coffey requests Leo Vardakar to resign

A former Fine Gael TD has asked Leo Varadkar to retire as party leader.

Paudie Coffey said that after Fine Gael’s worst election, it was time to rebuild the party.

Fine Gael received almost 21% of the vote and could only be the third largest party in the next Dáil.

Mr. Varadkar is facing a vote of confidence by the Fine Gael Group.

The party rules stipulate that each leader must vote in confidence if the party does not form or join a government after a general election.

If the leader does not reach a majority, he must resign.

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe has already indicated that he will support Mr. Varadkar in such a vote.

He told Pat Kenny: “I think the insights we draw from our reign and how we acted as a party are very profound.

“And I firmly believe that, as party leader, Leo will lead us to the next stage in our development – either in the government or, if it is not in the government, in the opposition.”

But Fine Gael took no place in Waterford for the first time in its history – which resulted in the former TD Paudie Coffey asking Mr. Varadkar to leave.

He said to WLRfm: “I think Leo should think about his position, I think he did his best.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t achieve what he set out to do – I think he should step aside as leader of Fine Gael and allow the party to rebuild from the ground up.

“I think politics is built from the bottom up.

“People are chosen by the base and chosen by the people – if you lose connection to that base well, you lose your voice and you lose the chance to do what you want to do again.”