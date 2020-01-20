Ex-coronation Steet star Bruce Jones reveals that he is sick that he is called Les Battersby 12 years after he left ITV soap - The Sun

EX-Coronation Street star Bruce Jones reveals that he is tired of being called Les Battersby more than 12 years after he left the ITV soap opera.

Bruce became a household name with the introduction of his character in 1997, but the constant attention now gets him too much.

3

Bruce played Les a decade before he was released Credit: Rex Features

Now he wants everyone to know: his name is not Les, it’s Bruce.

“The character of Les will never disappear,” the 66-year-old told the Daily Star.

“I sometimes say,” My name is not Les, it’s Bruce “- especially if it’s just someone calling it through the room.

“It really works on my nerves. I just ignore it. My name is not Les.”

3

He doesn’t want to be called Lesson anymore Credit: Getty Images – Fiz from GettyCoronation Street confronts Jade about plan to steal Hope from her

Les arrived in Weatherfield alongside wife janice (Vicky Entwistle), his 16-year-old daughter Leanne (Jane Danson) and the 15-year-old stepdaughter Toyah.

The character was best known for his outspoken opinions and following the English rock band Status Quo.

However, Bruce was suspended from the soap opera in May 2007 after allegedly getting drunk with an undercover reporter.

During the interaction, he reportedly revealed the very secret outcome of the Tracy Barlow murder trial.

3

Bruce has been struggling to find work since leaving CorrieCredit: ITV

He denied all allegations against him at the time and said the comments had been taken out of context.

The actor issued a statement at the time: “I had a fantastic time on Coronation Street, but the time has come to move on and try other things.

“I have already had some very exciting offers and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Since then he has appeared on Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Big Brother and various pantomimes.

He will appear on screens in an upcoming Netflix documentary about the Yorkshire Ripper, where he will talk about his discovery of Peter Sutcliffe’s first victim Jean Jordan on an allotment garden in Chorlton, Manchester, in 1977.