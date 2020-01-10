Ex-Colts captain Willms makes Knights formidable in the middle

Loading...

The knights were already a dominant force in the faceoff circle.

With the addition of Barrie Colts captain Jason Willms on Thursday, they could hardly be stopped.

The new London center for old age wins nearly six of every 10 draws he takes and this season he is the busiest and most successful face-off artist (579-for-972) in the Ontario Hockey League.

“It really manages the game,” said London coach Dale Hunter. “Powerplay, penalty kill, even power, it’s all important and that’s why it worked a lot in the National Hockey League.

“We are strong in the middle. We can win draws and we are big.”

Willms was taken over from the OHL on Thursday afternoon shortly before the deadline for excessive trading. He joins defender Markus Phillips and goalkeeper Dylan Myskiw as the three remaining 20-year-old players of the Knights.

Striker Josh Nelson headed the other way to Barrie, along with Niagara’s second round pick in 2021 and a London fourth-rounder in 2024, while alternating captain Cole Tymkin was released and is expected to join a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League- team.

The powerhouse Caledonia Corvairs is one of his suitors.

“They have been two good soldiers,” said GM GM Hunter from London about Nelson and Tymkin. “I explain the age position at the start of the year every season. It is a leading position and they are good quality children, but at 20 you try to add to what your needs are and that is a different animal. “

Willms, a six-foot, 186-pounder from Kitchener, has 18 goals and 41 points in 35 games. That’s more than Nelson and Tymkin together (10 goals, 27 points) this year.

“He can make plays,” said Mark Hunter. “We needed a little more strength and grit. I think he gets a point per game and becomes a plus player for us. He now has 40 points. I think he’s turning 80. That is what I expect.

“He will contribute offensively and we will start from there.”

Willms and Nelson won’t wait long to face their old teams. Barrie is at Budweiser Gardens on Friday at 7.30 p.m.

The trading deadline of the OHL for 19-year-olds and younger is Friday at noon. The knights still want help with scoring.

HEROES BACK: World junior gold medal winners Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy returned to Knights for the first time since their historic 4-3 win over Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

They have already turned the page.

“It’s a dream come true for me, winning gold,” said McMichael, “but now I’m only focusing on London. We’ve made some pretty good additions to our team. I’m excited about the group we have and we should have a fairly long play-off run.

They are interested in winning the junior junior and Memorial Cup-winning doubles. Corey Perry and Danny Syvret did it in 2005 and Finn Olli Juolevi repeated the performance as a knight in 2016.

“That would be great,” Foudy said. “We have the team to do it. We bring in some good new guys. Hopefully we will make a long run now.”

Dale Hunter said, just like the Canadian team’s journey, it will take time to adjust to the new line-up and see what kind of roster the Knights have built.

“We always want to win,” he said. “You have to do the process to get there. You have to put the team together now. We have a few new players. We figure out where they fit in, how we use them and go from there.”

The knights have found a way to stay afloat without their two best attackers. Now they will re-introduce them to the womb as part of a difficult three-in-three week that runs Saturday in Saginaw and Sunday afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie.

The win “gives me a bit of pep in my step,” McMichael said. “I am ready to go. I would not say that I was too surprised (by his five goals in seven junior world games). I know I played well this year. I knew I could slip into the line-up anywhere and produce.

“I am happy with the way I played.”

He and Foudy, named as one of Canada’s top three players in the tournament, were part of the Team Canada quota honored by the Maple Leafs Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

“It was really special,” said McMichael. “I came home for a few days and saw my family and friends a bit. It was a good refresher course. I have to celebrate it a bit. “

He and Foudy came closer as a result of the two weeks they represented Canada abroad.

“Every time you can win a championship with people, you remain champion forever,” said McMichael. “Liam and I were very close earlier, but it gives you that extra special bond with it.”

Around the job: London import defender Kirill Steklov is doing better after a foot injury, but he is not playing this weekend. . . Sophomore d-man Gerard Keane is eligible to return from his suspension of five games for unsporting behavior Saturday in Saginaw. . . Will Dale Hunter be invited back in December to coach Canada’s world junior entry in Edmonton? A little more light could shed on next week’s Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, where Hockey Canada expects a debriefing during its next round of meetings. . . World junior hero Akil Thomas went to Peterborough for 17-year-old Cameron Butler and four draws, including two seconds. That wasn’t even the reconstruction of IceDog’s biggest trading Thursday. Niagara sent 18-year-old Predator’s first rounder Philip Tomasino to Oshawa for nine draw attempts and the rights to 17-year-old defender David Gucciardi, who is committed to the state of Michigan. Those nine picks include six second-rounders. . . Sudbury and North Bay swapped leaders with the wolves moving co-captain Shane Bulitka, a resident of Ilderton, for battalion captain Bradley Chenier. . . Leading Ottawa was fairly calm to picking up sandy Owen Sound ahead of Daylon Groulx for three design picks.

TRADE KNIGHTS

London gets: Overage center and Colts captain Jason Willms

Barrie gets it: Overage ahead Josh Nelson, Niagara’s 2nd round pick in 2021, London’s 4th round pick in 2024

Knight watch

Friday: vs. Barrie, 7:30 pm at Budweiser Gardens. Former Jr. Knight Ryan Suzuki, a first rounder of Hurricanes, visits his home town.

Saturday: at Saginaw, 7:05 pm The knights lost 6-3 during the last visit on 12 October.

Sunday: at Sault Ste. Marie, 2.07 pm Liam Foudy broke four years of losing series vs.. Hounds with overtime winner until December 1.