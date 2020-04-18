Ex-Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista open to pitching if prospect arises

Jose Bautista carved out a prosperous job at the plate. Now he’s open up to a shift to the mound.

Bautista, 39, has been out of MLB because 2018 but he put in the winter season reportedly operating out as a pitcher with the hope of representing the Dominican Republic as a two-way player for the duration of Olympic qualifying.

The Olympics and the qualifiers have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Bautista was open up to pitching if the condition introduced by itself.

“If they had provided me a possibility to pitch, I would’ve taken it,” Bautista explained throughout Sportsnet’s Blue Jays View Social gathering on Friday night. “[Pitching] is just always some thing that I have been obsessed with.”

Bautista even gained some aid from a previous teammate as he appeared to hone his pitching arsenal.

“Marcus Stroman life in Tampa and he desired a throwing lover and I was joyful to volunteer,” Bautista stated. “We just kind of performed catch with each individual other. He gave me some recommendations.

“I commonly like enhancement in any ability that I have, whether or not it is enjoying golfing or taking part in baseball. It is been quite enjoyment to test to toss to catchers, something that I have not accomplished in a extended time.”

Given that y’all believed I was not getting really serious when I reported it the initial time…my bro @JoeyBats19 could Very easily pitch in a big league bullpen. Conveniently. Sinker, slider, and changeup are MLB ready! pic.twitter.com/L533VFKp2e

— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 7, 2020

Bautista pitched from his little league times by to his faculty career. He even experienced a stint as a nearer and a starter when he played for Chipola University in Florida, where by he hit 89-90 mph on the radar gun on 1 of the unusual days it was introduced out to the diamond.

As for the future, pending the COVID-19 pandemic, Bautista claims the Globe Baseball Classic could be another possibility if he does not figure in the Dominican team’s plans. Bautista’s father is a Spanish citizen and, therefore, he is eligible to symbolize Spain.

While he mentioned he “would love” to go on participating in, Bautista is not kidding himself about the rigours of pitching consistently at a major-league degree.

“Pitching is pretty tricky,” Bautista admitted. “Your arm has to be in extremely good form. I’m not heading to sit right here and test to inform any individual, allow by itself myself, that I’m all set to go by means of a key-league period as a pitcher. That’s a pretty challenging undertaking. But you by no means know.”

“I’m not undertaking it for any unique explanation specially but I’m prepared just in case.”