Ex-Blue Jays manager John Gibbons for an interview for the opening of Astros

Former manager John Gibbons of Toronto Blue Jays will interview Thursday for the vacant management position of Houston Astros, said Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Can confirm this report by source. John Gibbons makes perfect sense for a win-now team that needs stable leadership, a lot of experience with great personalities, good feelings in fleeting situations. https://t.co/0hvkmwZh7U

– Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 16, 2020

The interview was first reported by Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

According to MLB sources, former Toronto manager John Gibbons will interview the #Astros in Houston tomorrow as part of the club’s search for a replacement for AJ Hinch.

– Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) January 16, 2020

With a month to go before spring training begins, the Astros search for a manager after firing A.J. Hinch followed MLB’s findings from the 2017 sign-staling scandal. Hinch led the Astros to a World Series title in 2017, as well as another pennant from the American League in 2019.

Gibbons, 57, collected all 11 years of his management experience with the Blue Jays. His career record was 793-789 (.501).

It was a two-part tenure: first he took over the mid-season in 2004 and was fired mid-season in 2008. Then he took over in 2013 and lasted until 2018, at which time the Blue Jays announced that it would not be kept ( although it was signed until 2019).

Among Gibbons, the Blue Jays had their most successful seasons in decades – reaching the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.

Although he was born in Montana, Gibbons played his high school baseball in San Antonio, Texas.

Whoever takes over as manager for the Astros, gets the keys of a team in the win-now mode, led by reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and MVP second Alex Bregman.

Houston is also looking for his next general manager, as former GM Jeff Luhnow was also fired for his role in the Astros signaling scandal.