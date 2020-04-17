Ex-Blue Jays exec Gillick remembers Garcia as very good participant, superior human being

TORONTO — Former Blue Jays govt Pat Gillick remembers former Toronto next baseman Damaso Garcia as a “very great participant and a incredibly very good individual.”

Garcia, a two-time all-star who assisted the younger Jays find their winning strategies in the 1980s beneath Gillick, died earlier this 7 days at the age of 63 in his indigenous Dominican Republic, in accordance to ESPN.

“He was a major section of that staff that was developing, that went on to earn the (American League East) division in ’85,” reported Gillick, a previous Jays GM and vice-president and member of both the Countrywide Baseball Hall of Fame and Canadian Baseball Corridor of Fame.

“A pretty intelligent player, he studied the match. He understood a whole lot about the match,” he extra.

Gillick also remembers Garcia as a delicate soul, whose sensitivity “made him a minimal extra psychological.”

“Sometimes that led to a good deal of emotion on the discipline when he played and some emotion off the field.”

Garcia was signed in 1975 as a free agent by the Yankees by legendary scout Epy Guerrero, who eventually left New York with Gillick to join the Jays. Garcia was traded along with Chris Chambliss and Paul Mirabella to Toronto in November 1979 for Rick Cerone, Tom Underwood and Ted Wilborn.

Prior to being traded to Atlanta in February 1987, Garcia was the initial Blue Jay to sign up 1,000 hits and was the all-time club leader in hits (1,028), at-bats (3,572) and stolen bases (194). He compiled a .288 average with Toronto in 902 online games, with 32 home operates and 296 operates batted in.

He played all but 130 video games of his key-league career as a Blue Jay.

Garcia’s demise arrives two months just after yet another Dominican Blue Jays legend, shortstop Tony Fernandez, died at 57 right after quite a few yrs of battling kidney challenges.

“It’s a unfortunate time,” Gillick reported in an interview Thursday. “They went too early.”

Garcia had a malignant mind tumour removed in 1991. Gillick frequented him in Miami soon following.

“The prognosis was not excellent at that time. It was a quite quick prognosis, in fact,” he recalled.

“His life’s been also short but at the exact time it exceeded, I believe what the medical men and women felt it would be,” he added.