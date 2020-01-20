Evolution of Walker's candidacy indicates wider changes in HOF vote

Larry Walker of Colorado Rockies throws his bat after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers poet Eric Gagne during the ninth inning in Los Angeles on Friday, August 29, 2003. The Dodgers won 6-4. (Chris Carlson / AP)

Shi Davidi

|

@shidavidi

January 20, 2020, 3:36 PM

TORONTO – Instead of the annual deep dive into my Hall of Fame vote this year, an exercise that I feel is an essential responsibility to be a voter, I wanted to write about Larry Walker’s last year of fitness instead.

The final count for the 2020 Class will be announced on Tuesday evening and the best position player ever to come from Canada will learn his destiny. Walker should be a slamdunk too late, but based on the current trends followed by Ryan Thibodaux and his crew and previous voting patterns, it will probably be painfully tight to the required 75 percent threshold.

If he doesn’t come in, the veterans committee offers another way to Cooperstown, one that is able to correct a blatant omission. Anyway, the inhabitant of Maple Ridge, B.C.’s candidacy should not have been dragged that long – he is clearly worth induction.

Just like when I first became eligible in 2013, and since then every year, Walker was an automatic vote for me. This year I also voted for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Derek Jeter, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen and Curt Schilling.

Shi Davidi’s 2020 Hall of Fame vote.

Jeter, who took part in the vote for the first time, and Kent, for whom I had previously voted, but had moved away to make room for other candidates taking part in the vote, are my only new additions. Voting for Jeter needs no explanation. I have previously written about my reason for the others.

Bonds, Clemens and Walker have participated in each of the eight ballot papers I have issued and what is remarkable to see is the way in which Walker’s candidacy has evolved. He debuted in 2011 with 20.3 percent of the votes, stayed there for the next two years and then fell to 10.2 percent in 2014 and 11.8 a year later.

Year

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Percentage

20.3

22.9

21.6

10.2

11.8

15.5

21.9

34.1

54.6

From there, he climbed sharply to 54.6 percent, a peak that I can anecdotally attribute to clearing loaded ballot papers that allowed voters to often choose their top 10 candidates, not all they considered worthy of induction, and the change in the electorate thanks to new eligibility rules.

Either way, it’s hard to reconcile how a player who was now at the front door of the election was only 20 votes away from the vote just six years ago to fall completely out of the vote. The swing from then to now will be in the range of 250 votes, some so large that you think his statistics have somehow changed dramatically.

Of course they are not and I recently looked at how you could make a case against Walker. The main arguments are based on the Coors Field effect on his attack, or his games-played total (he appeared in more than 142 games only four times during 17 seasons).

The first punishes him for factors beyond his control, and the second punishes him for playing the game hard and with a head start, both unfair from my point of view.

What is also intriguing, especially when I think about how I can make better voting decisions in the coming years, is how the baseline of what a Hall of Famer should be continues to change.

In terms of counting statistics, Walkers line of 383 home runs, 471 doubles and 2,160 hits with a .313 batting average, .400 on-base percentage and 230 stolen bases in 1,988 career games are competitive enough compared to other outfielders of the Hall of Fame , but there is enough room for a critic to poke holes in the numbers.

The problem played by games seems to be an important factor, and those who do not want to do the work may point to the thin air of Denver that is inflating its number.

On the basis of his first voting totals, that line of thought clearly carried through the day.

On the other hand, through an advanced analytical lens, which wants to measure the full contribution of a player, Walker provides an above-average outfielder of the Hall of Fame, according to the JAWS system that combines the career of a player with peak WAR totals developed by Jay Jaffe.

Strange as it is to think how Walker would have checked many of the boxes for the eye test set, but it seems that the progress of the game in measuring players is necessary for its completeness as a player to be fully appreciated.

For me, the judgment of each player is somewhere in the gray between the basic statistics and more advanced statistics, taking into account what a player meant for their teams, their teammates and the wider game as a whole.

Subjective things in a striving-for-objective world, certainly, but it is a piece of the puzzle, no matter how you weigh it.

In the case of Walker, his climb to the majors caused the big teams to explore Canada more aggressively. Former Montreal Expos scout Bob Rogers signed him for $ 1500 as an amateur-free agent in 1984 and if there was one player like Walker in the real north, teams would count others as well.

“Once he was in the big competitions and would become a star … it improved the exploration of Canadian players,” said late Jim Fanning, an old Expos manager who approved Walker’s signing years ago. “He was absolutely phenomenal.”

Before that, he has a well-deserved place in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame at St. Marys, Ont., And in combination with his career numbers, this should also affect Cooperstown’s pitch.

Ideally, every Hall of Famer should have a real legacy, in a team, a city, a sport, a country. From the kids who grew up with baseball at Larry Walker Field in Maple Ridge, the Rockies franchise that stopped his No. 33, to the Canadians, young and old, he still coaches in the national team, Walker did that, that’s why I think that he is worthy no matter how you frame the evaluation.

However, the way Walker has applied is an indication of how much voter decision making has changed in the last decade. We will soon know if that evolution happened fast enough for Walker to receive the honor he has earned.