Evil Facebook mothers trap me for my old fence and don’t mow my lawn when I ask for advice about garden furniture

A SINGLE mother was confused after she was controlled by evil Facebook mothers when she asked for advice on some garden furniture.

Melissa Austin, 32, has shared a post on social media asking if anyone has a used garden table she can buy, because her umbrella destroyed her property the day before.

Melissa, from Chorley, shared photos of the garden and the remains of the table, but instead of people offering help, she was bombarded by bad comments about the state of her yard.

The cruel Facebook mothers told Melissa that the grass needed to be mowed and the fence worse to use, to her surprise.

He said: “I got a bad comment saying my fence panels can do painting and my grass needs to be cut – I said I know that and I’m just looking for a table.

“At first it was rather disappointing because when you ask for help from people, some people give it, some people don’t.”

But among all the cruel ridicule, a woman stepped forward to help.

Samantha Bradbury, 44, offered to come – while keeping a social distance – and improve Melissa’s park.

Moved by her kindness, Melissa said: “I was upset and then when Sam sent me a message, ‘I’ll come and do it’, I’m like ‘are you sure that’s something you want to do?’

“I am overwhelmed with things people want to do. I am very overwhelmed that this random stranger wants to do something so generous.

“I’m glad someone came to take the time to help someone. She’s a good and beautiful woman.

“My daughter loves it because now we have a table she can sit outside and my little boy loves being in the garden.”

Samantha said she had been a single mother who was young, and sympathized with Melissa’s harsh position when trapped in lockdown.

So after seeing the bad comments he received, he decided to help.

He said: “A young young mother asked if anyone had a spare garden table she could have because her umbrella was destroyed and destroyed her property the night before.

“I do have an old, worn wooden garden table and thought he could have it – but another woman offered to give him an iron table, so he didn’t need my table.

“Some trolls comment on things like ‘look at your fence’ and ‘you want to cut grass’.

“They were terrible – if it was my post, they would disappoint me so much that I would delete it.

“It is a fact that they are very negative – it looks like they are demeaning it.”

Samantha, and her 13-year-old daughter, Erin, showed up with a lawn mower, brush, paint and tarpaulin, and began working while Melissa and her children waited inside the house.

After two and a half hours they tidied up Melissa’s garden, with the two women being good friends.

Samantha said: “The day after she started following me on Facebook and posted that she would put a paddling pool for babies in the park – it really made my heart happy.

“When I see the smile on the face of someone who thrills my heart – I’m just like that.

“I know he really appreciates it by the way he keeps in touch.

“I think he is somewhat distrustful and humble enough that someone will take the time to do that for him.”

Samantha posted another update on Facebook from the final results, saying “trolls don’t win”, which has received more than 7,000 shares and likes.

He added: “To see how many people have shared and liked it is just fantastic – I don’t expect it to have a big reaction.

“I think it’s only in tune with others because it makes you remember that there are people out there who are willing to do things like this with each other – not everything is negative.”

