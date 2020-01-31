Evidence was withheld in the admission scandal process

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli continue their struggle in the college’s national admission scandal – they impose new court documents stating that the government has hidden critical evidence in their case.

The evidence proves that they did not know that the money they paid to get their daughters to the University of Southern California was a bribe, according to new registrations the couple made in Boston on Friday.

The famous couple claimed they believed that the money they had sent to the scam brain would actually go to university adviser William “Rick” Singer, “to USC itself – for legitimate, university-approved purposes – or for other legitimate charities, “the newspaper said.

The pair said that although federal prosecutors claimed on January 14 that they did not withhold “relieving” evidence, they nevertheless revealed on Tuesday that Singer had told the FBI that “families who do the side door … usually do not know (crooked) former USC official Donna) Heinel is involved until the time of the first payment. “

The FBI should have announced this in May, they say.

The “Full House” star and Giannulli, a fashion designer, have been accused of paying $ 500,000 to Singer to falsely submit their daughters, Olivia Jade, now 19, and Isabella, 20, as rowers at the University of South -California – although neither had ever participated in the sport.

They are confronted with a maximum of 40 years in prison and do not plead guilty.

Singer is said to have collected money from dozens of well-to-do mothers and fathers for a fake charity and then passed it on as bribes to skewed athletic officials or exam managers to help their children find their way to top schools such as Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA and Yale, according to prosecutors.

The government has “incorrectly” withheld Singer’s statements as a means of “forcing defendants to plead guilty,” Loughlin and Giannulli claim.

“There is no evidence that defendants somehow knew that these payments to USC were personal bribes intended to compensate Heinel for betraying her employer,” the submission said.

Prosecutors are looking for a date in October for the Loughlin and Giannulli trial and a handful of other parents charged with the settlement.

