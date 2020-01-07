Evidence of recall from John Bolton Bombshell Flummoxes Senate GOP

Loading...

Faced with an unwelcome offer from former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in a recall trial if summoned to appear, Senate Republicans responded with righteous anger at Democrats for the facts of the removal process, and in the case of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), a request to call his office about this.

Few GOP lawmakers, however, have responded with a simple answer as to whether a figure at the heart of the impeachment process against President Trump should offer his account of the events under oath.

In fact, only one – Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) – said juries in the impeachment trial should hear Bolton. “He has first-hand information and, assuming impeachment articles reach the Senate,” Romney told reporters Monday. “I would like to hear what he has to say.”

Bolton’s surprise announcement came at an inconvenient time for the Senate GOP, which seemed poised to head to a dismissal trial this month on terms favored by Trump and his allies – namely, a short procedure without any new witnesses. Since the House’s vote to dismiss on December 19, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sat on the impeachment articles, saying that she would send them to the Senate when and if the basic rules of the trial seemed fair, in order to put pressure on The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Bolton, who left the White House in less than cordial terms in September, is one of the few essential missing links in the history of Trump’s apparent campaign to suspend US security aid to Ukraine in the hope to get this government to investigate its political rivals. Bolton’s assistants, who testified before the Chamber’s recall investigators, said the national security chief stood up under pressure, going as far as to call it a “drug deal” he didn’t want. not.

Whatever apprehension Bolton may have had about Trump’s conduct, his reluctance to testify so far – and his timidity on the subject, as well as the teasing of his next revealing book – has been a source of deep frustration at Capitol Hill. He declined to testify at the House indictment, highlighting an ongoing court case to determine whether a former aide, Charles Kupperman, could challenge a presidential directive not to cooperate with Congress, even under subpoena. The Democrats in the House ultimately never issued a subpoena to testify about Bolton.

Bolton said in a message on the website of his political action committee on Monday that “it does not seem possible that a final judicial resolution” of the constitutional question will be made before the Senate trial, he said. therefore declared that he would cooperate with a subpoena. if issued by the Senate.

Until Bolton’s announcement, there was a growing feeling at Capitol Hill that Pelosi should drop the articles – and control the process at McConnell – this week. Bolton’s decision changed this calculation, and although GOP senators expressed frustration with him, most of the anger was directed at Pelosi.

“One of the dangers of President Pelosi sitting on these items indefinitely,” said Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), “is, I think we will see – unless someone does something – an attempt. endlessly continue to add items to articles. . “Well, what about, well what about, but what about” … the American people deserve a resolution here.

And Senator John Barasso (R-WY), the number three leader of the GOP in the Senate, said that Bolton’s call for testimony showed how desperate the Democrats were and how bad they did. poor work in the House to build a credible record. “

The Democrats may have a subpoena for Bolton, but they no doubt wanted his testimony. And some Senate Republicans said they would agree with Bolton’s testimony – if it was on the side of the House.

“I have no objection if the Ambassador is willing to testify and the House is willing to meet and do so, so they are more than welcome to do so,” said Senator Thom Tillis (RN.C .). “What I do not want to do is suddenly open up to where we do have the Senate deposition inquiry … I encourage the House to do the work it should have done in departure.”

But Democrats on both sides of the Capitol have sought to pressure Republicans – four of whom should join all Democrats in a vote to approve a subpoena for Bolton – rather than fueling the idea of ​​the House doing so simply.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), who led the dismissal investigation, told reporters Monday that he would not rule out the possibility that he would summon Bolton but said that it was the responsibility of the Senate first. “He should really testify in the Senate trial,” said Schiff.

Aside from Romney, however, several of the senators who could presumably vote with the Democrats to approve a Bolton summons deferred to the process, attempting to initiate a discussion on the merits of hearing Bolton’s account of the history of Ukraine until the trial officially begins.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) said she wants to see the Senate proceed as it did when Bill Clinton was deposed, when senators first voted to open a trial , then voted to call additional witnesses. Pressed to know if she wanted to see Bolton testify, Collins told reporters that the decision would be made later. Another like-minded legislator, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), echoed Collins’ remarks.

“I think we have to do what they did the last time they did this,” Murkowski told reporters on Monday evening, “and it had to go through a first phase, and then they reassessed after that,”

Other Republicans already seemed exasperated by Bolton’s maneuvers. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has traveled to Ukraine and spoken to key figures in the saga at various times, said it was possible that Bolton could have exonerating information about Trump’s conduct, but said the Democrats and the media would blow it up. proportion if he finally testified.

“Having been involved, having spoken with John Bolton myself on this matter, I do not know what additional information he might have,” said Johnson. “I don’t think it would be particularly revealing.”

