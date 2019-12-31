Evgeni Malkin penguins fined $ 5,000, Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau fined $ 2,500

Loading...

Cranberry, Pa. – The NHL Player Security Department issued two fines as a result of the actions at the end of the Penguins' victory over the Senators on Monday, the NHL announced Tuesday afternoon.

Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau received a fine of $ 2,500 for roughing for hitting Evgeni Malkin in the face at 19:40 of the third period. Pageau received a minor penalty on the play.

Evgeni Malkin He received a fine of $ 5,000, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for Pageau's high level in the neck in retaliation for roughing. Malkin received a minor penalty on the play.

The altercation between Malkin and Pageau came after a scrum that occurred after consecutive blows on Malkin:

Malkin is lucky he didn't receive more discipline as a result of the drama at the end of the game. When an officer escorted Malkin out of the ice after his high penalty, Malkin seemed to try to return to the ice to return to action. Leaving the bank to start or join an altercation entails an automatic suspension of 10 games. Malkin was arrested for Matt murray, Chad Ruhwedeland associate team leader Jon Taglianetti However, before I could leave the bank:

A fine of $ 5,000 does not seem so bad given how close Malkin was to get 10 games.

Dave Molinari game coverage Monday focused on how unpleasant this game became.

