EVGA releases its Z10 RGB gaming keyboard - Peripherals - News

The EVGA Z10 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard was teased on Computex 2019 last summer. This would be a more colorful version of the existing EVGA Z10 (mono, red background lighting) with various tweaks, such as the new EVGA Unleash RGB software.

EVGA’s Z10 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard will not exist alongside the previously released red-backlit version, it is rather a replacement for that model. This makes sense because the original was quite expensive for a mono-lit device with Kailh Blue or Brown switches (considered by some to be a notch under Cherry MX switches). Further to the specifications of the old and new versions of the Z10 there really seems to be no other difference than the colorful background lighting and the accompanying new software to configure, store and recall lighting, macro and other functions.

Characteristics

Adjustable RGB LED background lighting

Kailh mechanical blue or brown switches

‘E-Key’ button disables Windows Keys for Gaming Mode

1000Hz Ultra Polling speed

3 year warranty

2x USB 2.0 ports

Lifespan of 60 million keystrokes

Anti-ghosting with N-KEY rollover function

Audio / brightness slider

Braided USB cable

LCD information display

Multimedia hot keys

One of the best functions that have been taken over from the previous Z10 are; the configurable LCD display, the array of macro keys to the left of the main keyboard deck and filling in the inverted T-arrow cluster, sliders for overall brightness and system volume (although I prefer dials or roles), special media keys over the numpad and the built-in USB hub.

Before they were discontinued, the original EVGA Z10 keyboards were offered for $ 69.99 instantly (MSRP $ 149.99). In this competitive market with many reputable competitors, the new EVGA Z10 RGB seems to be somewhat overpriced with a suggested retail price of $ 199.99, although there is currently a direct discount of $ 20, which immediately costs $ 179.99.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn0vU9sia80 (/ embed)