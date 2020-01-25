Everything you need to prepare for the night

While the entire UFC 246 drama is still unfolding and Cris Cyborg made her Bellator debut on Saturday evening, the UFC Raleigh Fight Night event has flown under the radar.

The map shows Curtis Blaydes, who has to take on the former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at the PNC Arena main event on ESPN +.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos competes with Blaydes against dos Santos in welterweight against Michael Chiesa.

Here are some video promos to help you prepare for the night:

Top UFC ESPN + moments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI-eNeSMar0 [/ embed]

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the partnership between UFC and ESPN, we count the 10 best moments from UFC ESPN +.

Curtis Blaydes Vs. Alistair Overeem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prIJ9xT67mw [/ embed]

Curtis Blaydes celebrated the biggest win of his career with a third run against Alistair Overeem in 2018. Blaydes made headlines at Fight Night Raleigh in a matchup against Junior dos Santos on Saturday night.

Top results from UFC Raleigh Fighters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1vdYWbTLeg [/ embed]

Check out some of the top knockout and submission results from Fight Night Raleigh fighters competing against each other on Saturday night, including heavyweight headliners Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos.

UFC ON ESPN + FIGHTING CARD

main card

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes against Junior dos Santos

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos against Michael Chiesa

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Straw weight: Hannah Cifers against Angela Hill

Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill against Darko Stosic

Preliminary card

Middleweight: Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz

Female flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares

Female bantamweight: Sara McMann against Lina Lansberg

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Featherweight: Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr