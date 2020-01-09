Loading...

We summarize what is happening in the Italian fashion capital this season

Milan Fashion Week 2020 is home to some of the most popular biannual fashion shows in the world. As we prepare for the third of Fashion Week’s four big events, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about this season’s MFW…

Dates of Milan Fashion Week 2020

After New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, Milan kicks off on Tuesday February 18 and will continue until Monday February 24, 2020, so mark these dates in your calendar. After that, he will be directly in Paris, with the kick-off of his Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 25.

Tickets for Milan Fashion Week 2020

Unfortunately, getting hold of MFW tickets is not an easy task. You have to sign up for accreditation as a buyer or press from the National Italian Fashion Chamber which organizes the fashion shows, but in the end it is a very exclusive affair, so you will be hard pressed to get a coveted place on the FROW. If you are an influencer and have a working relationship with a brand, you may also be invited.

Calendar for Milan Fashion Week 2020

There is no doubt that Milan Fashion Week is hosting some of the most coveted names in fashion. We are talking about Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Versace, Moschino… The list is almost endless in terms of dream parades. It is a real treat for the iconic fashion lover.

The full schedule can be viewed on fashionweekonline.com, as well as news from all the live broadcasts you need.

Milan Fashion Week 2020 highlights

Last season did not disappoint when it came to Milan’s memorable dramatic moments, including J Lo closing the Versace show in this incredible tropical dress.

We will also be sharing all of the most spectacular looks from the Milan Fashion Week show, as well as the celebrities who are spotted on FROW.

So be sure to come back here for all the fashion updates.

