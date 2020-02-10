Everything you need to know on the way to a new week of teachers’ strikes, early school leaving

Strike struggles to deepen in Southwestern Ontario, with four walkouts planned this week by three teachers’ unions in Ontario. Our Jennifer Bieman has an introduction because the continuous task action drives the elementary, secondary and French-speaking teachers in the region.

Monday, February 10

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the trade union representing 83,000 teachers in the public school in the province, continues its work with rotating strikes.

Public primary school teachers in 10 school boards in Ontario will leave work on Monday. The school boards of Avon Maitland, Lambton Kent and Thames Valley are among the people affected by the one-day job promotion.

Monday’s strike involving the three public authorities of Southwestern Ontario will affect more than 80,000 students.

Tuesday, February 11

ETFO organizes a one-day strike around the world that brings 7,400 teachers to all five English public school boards in Southwestern Ontario: Bluewater, Avon Maitland, Greater Essex, Lambton Kent and Thames Valley.

The five public administrations together have more than 116,000 primary school students.

Tuesday will be the fifth day that the more than 55,000 elementary students in the school board of Thames Valley District have been kicked out of class by the running strikes of ETFO.

Thursday, February 13

Association des Enseignantes et des Enseignants Franco-Ontariens (AEFO), the union that represents around 12,000 French public and Catholic teachers in elementary and secondary education in Ontario, plans to escalate his work action with a one-day strike Thursday, February 13.

The walk-over throughout the province affects students from Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, the public French school board in Southern Ontario, and Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence, the French Catholic board of around 10,000 students in southwestern Ontario.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), which represents around 60,000 English public high school teachers in Ontario, is organizing a day trip to Avon Maitland and Greater Essex County school boards on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, slammed the last job action by AEFO and OSSTF.

Lecce said that teachers’ trade unions “went on for far too long” and hurt students. “Parents expect all parties to meet at the negotiating table and to have meaningful, student-oriented discussions. I call on union leadership to continue working with us in good faith to end these strikes, “he said in a statement.

The four most important trade unions in Ontario have been working without a contract since the end of August. Negotiations with the provincial government have hit obstacles and have led to job changes by the unions in the public sector.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) represents nearly 45,000 English teachers in primary and secondary education in the province, including around 1,300 in the Catholic School Board of the London District.

OECTA has had a series of one-day walks in the province, including two for primary and secondary schools in the Catholic School Board of the London District.

The more than 2,900 members of OSSTF on the school board of Thames Valley District have stopped working three times since December 4.

The four unions have also joined forces to launch a charter challenge against the wage ceiling legislation of the public sector, introduced by Prime Minister Doug Ford’s progressive conservative government. The trade unions say that the legislation, which increases the pay to one percent per year for the next three years, impedes collective bargaining rights.

The negotiation problems of ETFO include stimulating support for students with special needs, the increase in classes in the province and the increase in violence at school.

OECTA says the class size is increasing, making student support and spending cuts on education funding one of the core problems.

OSSTF is opposed to the province’s plan to increase the average high school from 22 to 25 and to limit annual wage increases by one percent.

AEFO says that school boards reject the concern of Franco-Ontarian teachers, while the province does not reserve funding for students with special needs.

