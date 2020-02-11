Everything you need to know (including chocolate)

Is it good to be true? Here is everything you need to know about the Sirtfood diet, from the science behind it to new recipe ideas to try

Adele’s weight loss is everything anyone can talk about recently, especially after photos of the singer allegedly seven stones lighter at the Oscars after-party.

This is after photos emerged of the singer who lost three stones during a Christmas holiday on a beach in Anguilla.

How did she achieve it? Apparently by incorporating the Sirtfood diet – famous for actively encouraging those who follow it to have red wine and chocolate.

In recent years, the Sirtfood diet has become just as large as the cabbage soup diet, the 5.2 diet and the Dukan diet, not only popular with Adele, but also celebrities such as Lorraine Pascale and Jodie Kidd. But is it another diet that promises too much, or can following a sirtfood plan really help you lose weight and feel better?

We have separated fact and fiction to offer you everything you need to know about the Sirtfood diet.

What is a sirtfood?

What sounds like a snack straight from a science fiction film, a “sirt food” is actually a food rich in sirtuin activators. Sirtuins are a type of protein that protects the cells in our body against dying or becoming inflamed due to illness, although research has also shown that they can help regulate your metabolism, increase muscles and burn fat – hence the new ‘ wonderfood tag.

What can you eat with the Sirtfood diet?

The headline grabbers of Sirtfood Diet are red wine and dark chocolate, because they both contain many sirtuin activators.

But that is clearly not the whole picture and you will not feel the effects by mainline Merlot and Green & Blacks (more unfortunate).

The Sirtfood Diet Plan is aimed at increasing your intake of healthy sirtfoods. These include the following: apples, citrus fruits, parsley, capers, blueberries, green tea, soy, strawberries, tumeric, olive oil, red onion, arugula, and that old health enthusiast’s favorite kale.

Interestingly, another top shirt food is coffee, which is welcome news if you’re tired of being told to remove caffeine. Countries where people already consume a large number of sirtfoods are Japan and Italy, both of which are regularly ranked among the healthiest countries in the world.

Is there a Sirtfood Diet Plan?

Yes there is! For the first week you limit your intake to 1000 calories per day, including the consumption of three sirtfood green juices and one sirtfood rich meal per day. The following week you increase your intake to 1500 calories a day and eat two sirtfood-rich meals and two green juices. But in the long run, there is no set plan, it is all about adjusting your lifestyle to include as many sirt foods as possible, making you feel healthier and more energetic. See point 5 (below) for more information.

Who is already following the Sirtfood diet?

The Sirtfood diet already has a growing number of celebrity fans, including Adele, Jodie Kidd, Lorraine Pascale and Sir Ben Ainslie.

Who came up with the Sirtfood diet?

A few authors and health consultants named Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, whose focus has always been on healthy eating instead of weight loss. In their new book The Sirtfood Diet, the couple imposed a meal plan in which three sirtfood green juices are taken daily, accompanied by balanced sirtfood-rich meals such as “buckwheat and shrimp stir-fry” or “super salad with smoked salmon.”

Why is the Sirtfood diet good news??



Unlike other diet plans that are specifically aimed at dramatic and unhealthy weight loss, the Sirtfood diet is perfect if you just want to boost your immune system, pack some vitamins and feel a little healthier.

Sirtfood Recipes

If you are considering trying the Sirtfood diet, we are here to give you a helping hand, with five tasty recipes from the Sirtfood diet book by Aidan Goggins & Glen Matten. The book includes a 7-day plan to lose an average of £ 7, although adding Sirtfood recipes to your diet can also help if you prefer a more relaxed approach.

The Sirtfood juice

A good way to start is with The Sirtfood Juice – so we threw in the recipe to get you started as an extra bonus. The book recommends drinking 3 juices and adding 1 meal during the first 3 days, then 2 juices, 2 meals for the next 4.Sirtfood Green Juice (serves 1)

ingredients:

2 large handfuls (75 g) kale

a large handful (30 g) of rocket

a very small handful (5 g) of flat parsley

a very small handful (5 grams) of lava leaves (optional)

2-3 large stems (150 g) of green celery, including the leaves

½ medium-sized green apple

juice of ½ lemon

½ level teaspoon of matcha green tea

instructions:

Mix the vegetables (kale, arugula, parsley and lovage, if used) together and then squeeze them out. We find that juice extractors can really differ in their efficiency when pressing leafy vegetables and you may need to press the remains again before continuing with the other ingredients. The goal is to get around 50 ml of juice from the vegetables.

Juice the celery and the apple. You can peel the lemon and also do it through the juicer, but we find it much easier to simply squeeze the lemon into the juice by hand. In this phase you need a total of around 250 ml of juice, maybe a little more. Only when the juice is ready to serve, add the matcha green tea.

Pour a small amount of juice into a glass, then add the matcha and stir vigorously with a fork or teaspoon. We only use matcha in the first two drinks of the day because it contains moderate amounts of caffeine (the same content as a normal cup of tea). For people who are not used to it, it can keep them awake if it is drunk late. Once the matcha has dissolved, add the rest of the juice.

Stir it again, then your juice is ready to drink. Top up with plain water to taste.

Sirt Muesli (serves 1)

If you want to make this in bulk or prepare it the night before, combine the dry ingredients and store it in an airtight container. All you have to do the next day is add the strawberries and yogurt and it’s good to go.

ingredients:

20 g buckwheat flakes

10 g buckwheat clouds

15 g coconut flakes or dried coconut

40 g Medjool dates, pitted and minced

15 g walnuts, minced

10 g cocoa nibs

100 g strawberries, peeled and chopped

100 g Greek yogurt (or vegan alternative, such as soy or coconut yogurt)

instructions:

Mix all the above ingredients together (omit the strawberries and yogurt if not immediately served).

Aromatic chicken fillet with kale and red onions and a tomato and chili salsa (serves 1)

ingredients:

120 g chicken fillet without skin, without skin

2 teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ lemon juice

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

50 g kale, minced meat

20 g red onion, sliced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger

50 g buckwheat

For the salsa

130 g tomato (about 1)

1 bird eye chili, finely chopped

1 tbsp capers, finely chopped

5 g parsley, finely chopped

5 g parsley, finely chopped Juice of ¼ lemon

instructions:

To make the salsa, remove the tomato eye and cut it very finely. Make sure you keep as much liquid as possible. Mix with the chili, capers, parsley and lemon juice. You could put everything in a blender, but the end result is a bit different.

Preheat the oven to 220ºC / gas 7. Marinate the chicken fillet in 1 teaspoon of turmeric, lemon juice and a little oil. Let rest for 5-10 minutes. Heat an ovenproof frying pan until it is hot, then add the marinated chicken and fry for a minute or so on each side, until they are golden yellow and place them in the oven (place on a baking sheet if your pan is not oven proof) for 8 -10 minutes or until done. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, cook the kale in a steamboat for 5 minutes. Fry the red onions and the ginger in a little oil, until soft but not colored, then add the boiled kale and fry for another minute. Cook the buckwheat according to the instructions on the package with the remaining teaspoon of turmeric. Serve next to the chicken, vegetables and salsa.

Sirtfood bites (makes 15-20 bites)

ingredients:

120 g of walnuts

30 g of dark chocolate (85% solid cocoa), broken into pieces; or cocoa beans

250 g Medjool dates, pitted

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

the scraped seeds of 1 vanilla pod or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1-2 tablespoons of water

instructions:

Place the walnuts and chocolate in a food processor and process until you have a fine powder.

Add all other ingredients except the water and mix until the mixture forms a ball. Depending on the consistency of the mixture, you do or do not have to add the water – you do not want it to be too sticky.

Form the mixture with your hands into bite-sized balls and store it in an airtight container for at least 1 hour before you eat them. You could roll some of the balls into some more cocoa or dried coconut to get a different finish if you want. They can be stored in your fridge for up to 1 week.

Asian stir-fry large shrimp with buckwheat noodles (1 portion)

ingredients:

150 g peeled raw large shrimp, conceived

2 teaspoon tamari (you can use soy sauce if you don’t avoid gluten)

2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

75g soba (buckwheat noodles)

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 bird eye chili, finely chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger

20 g red onions, sliced

40 g celery, trimmed and sliced

75 g green beans, finely chopped

50 g kale, coarsely chopped

100 ml chicken broth

Leaves of lavender or celery

instructions:

Heat a frying pan over high heat and cook the shrimps for 2-3 minutes in 1 teaspoon of tamari and 1 teaspoon of oil. Place the shrimp on a plate. Wipe the pan with kitchen paper, because you are going to use it again.

Cook the noodles for 5–8 minutes in boiling water or as directed on the package. Drain and set aside.

In the meantime, fry the garlic, chili and ginger, red onion, celery, beans and kale in the remaining oil over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the stock and bring to the boil, let it simmer for a minute or two until the vegetables are tender but still crispy.

Put the shrimp, noodles and lovage / celery leaves in the pan, bring back to the boil and remove from the heat and serve.

Strawberry buckwheat tabouleh

ingredients:

50 g buckwheat

1 tbsp ground turmeric

80 g of avocado

65 g of tomato

20 g red onion

25 g Medjool dates, pitted

1 tbsp capers

30 g parsley

100 g of strawberries, peeled

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

juice of ½ lemon

30 g rocket

instructions:

Cook the buckwheat with the turmeric according to the instructions on the package. Drain and keep to the side to cool.

Finely chop the avocado, tomato, red onion, dates, capers and parsley and mix with the cool buckwheat. Cut the strawberries into slices and mix gently in the salad with the oil and lemon juice. Serve on a rocket bed.

All recipes from The Sirtfood Diet by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten published by Yellow Kite (£ 7.99, Amazon.co.uk). View more ideas for light recipes in our simple guide to summer salads.

If you want to try the Sirtfood diet, but you have limited time (or kitchen skills), the company behind the diet has launched a delivery service that gives you the option to follow the plan, minus all the chopping.