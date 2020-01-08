Everything you need to know (chocolate included)

Loading...

Is it good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know about the Sirtfood diet, from the science behind the fresh recipe ideas to try

Adele’s weight loss has been all that anyone can talk about recently, after photos of the singer on vacation on a beach in Anguilla three lighters appeared.

How did she do it? Apparently, by adopting the Sirtfood diet – famous for actively encouraging those who follow it to have red wine and chocolate.

The Sirtfood diet has become as important in recent years as the Cabbage Soup diet, the 5.2 diet and the Dukan diet, popular not only with Adele, but also with celebrities like Lorraine Pascale and Jodie Kidd. But is this yet another diet that promises too much, or can following a sirtfood diet really help you lose weight and feel better?

We’ve separated fact from fiction to bring you everything you need to know about the Sirtfood diet.

What is a sirtfood?

What looks like a snack taken directly from a science fiction film, a “sirtfood” is actually a food rich in sirtuin activators. Sirtuins are a type of protein that protects the cells of our body from death or inflammation due to illness, although research has also shown that they can help regulate your metabolism, increase muscle, and burn fat. – hence the new label “ Wonderfood ”.

What can you eat with the Sirtfood diet?

The headlines of Sirtfood Diet are red wine and dark chocolate, as they are both rich in sirtuin activators.

Of course, this is not the whole picture and you will not feel the effects by integrating Merlot and Green & Blacks (more damage).

The Sirtfood Diet aims to increase your intake of healthy sirtfoods. These include apples, citrus, parsley, capers, blueberries, green tea, soy, strawberries, turmeric, olive oil, red onion, arugula and this old health lover’s favorite kale.

Interestingly, another top sirtfood is coffee, which is good news if you’re tired of telling yourself to cut down on caffeine. The countries where people already consume a large number of sirtfoods are Japan and Italy, which are regularly ranked among the healthiest countries in the world.

Is there a Sirtfood diet plan?

Yes there is! During the first week, you limit your intake to 1,000 calories per day, which includes consuming three green sirtfood juices and one meal rich in sirtfood per day. The following week, you increase your intake to 1,500 calories per day and consume two meals rich in sirtfood and two green juices. But in the long run, there is no set plan; it’s about adjusting your lifestyle to include as many sirtfoods as possible, which should make you feel healthier and more energetic. See point 5 (below) for more details.

Who already follows the Sirtfood diet?

The Sirtfood diet already has a growing number of celebrity fans, including Adele, Jodie Kidd, Lorraine Pascale and Sir Ben Ainslie.

Who came up with the Sirtfood diet?

A pair of writers and health consultants called Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, who have always focused on healthy eating rather than weight loss. In their new book The Sirtfood Diet, the couple presents a meal plan that involves drinking three green sirtfood juices per day accompanied by balanced meals rich in sirtfood, such as “sautéed buckwheat and shrimp” or “salmon sirt supersalad smoke”.

Why Sirtfood is Good News?



Unlike other diets, specially designed for dramatic and unhealthy weight loss, the Sirtfood diet is perfect if you just want to boost your immune system, add some vitamins and feel a little healthier.

Sirtfood Recipes

If you’re thinking about trying the Sirtfood Diet, we’re here to help, with five tasty recipes from The Sirtfood Diet by Aidan Goggins & Glen Matten. The book contains a 7-day plan to lose an average of 7 lbs, although adding Sirtfood recipes to your diet may also help, if you prefer to take a more relaxed approach.

Sirtfood juice

A good way to start is with The Sirtfood Juice – so we’ve thrown away the recipe for you to start as an added bonus. The book recommends drinking 3 juices and adding 1 meal for the first 3 days, then 2 juices, 2 meals for the next 4. Sirtfood Green Juice (1 serving)

ingredients:

2 large handfuls (75g) of kale

a large handful (30g) of rocket

a very small handful (5g) of flat parsley

a very small handful (5 g) of lovage leaves (optional)

2 to 3 large branches (150 g) of green celery, including its leaves

½ medium green apple

½ lemon juice

½ level of matcha green tea

Instructions:

Mix the green vegetables (kale, arugula, parsley and lovage, if applicable), then squeeze them. We find that juicers can really differ in their effectiveness at extracting leafy vegetables and you may need to re-squeeze the leftovers before moving on to the other ingredients. The goal is to end up with about 50 ml of green vegetable juice.

Now, celery and apple juice.You can peel the lemon and also pass it through the juicer, but we find it much easier to just squeeze the lemon by hand into the juice. At this point, you should have about 250 ml of juice in total, maybe a little more. It is only when the juice is prepared and ready to serve that you add matcha green tea.

Pour a small amount of juice into a glass, then add the matcha and stir vigorously with a fork or a teaspoon. We only use matcha in the first two drinks of the day because it contains moderate amounts of caffeine (the same content as a normal cup of tea). For people who are not used to it, it can keep them awake if they are drunk late. Once the matcha has dissolved, add the rest of the juice.

Give it one last shot, then your juice is ready to drink. Do not hesitate to supplement with plain water, according to your taste.

Sirt Muesli (1 serving)

If you want to do this in bulk or prepare it the day before, simply combine the dry ingredients and store them in an airtight container. All you have to do the next day is add the strawberries and the yogurt and it’s good.

ingredients:

20g buckwheat flakes

10g buckwheat puffs

15g coconut or desiccated coconut flakes

40g Medjool dates, pitted and chopped

15g chopped nuts

10g cocoa beans

100g strawberries, shelled and chopped

100g of plain Greek yogurt (or vegan alternative, like soy or coconut yogurt)

Instructions:

Mix all of the above ingredients together (leave aside the strawberries and yogurt if they are not to be used immediately).

Aromatic chicken breast with kale and red onions and tomato and chili salsa (1 serving)

ingredients:

120g boneless skinless chicken breast

2 c. 1 tsp ground turmeric

¼ lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

50g kale, chopped

20g red onion, sliced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger

50g buckwheat

For the salsa

130g of tomato (about 1)

1 chili pepper, finely chopped

1 tablespoon capers, finely chopped

5g finely chopped parsley

5g finely chopped parsley ¼ lemon juice

Instructions:

To make salsa, remove the eye from the tomato and chop it very finely, taking care to keep as much liquid as possible. Mix with the chili, capers, parsley and lemon juice. You can put everything in a blender but the end result is a little different.

Heat the oven to 220ºC / gas 7. Marinate the chicken breast in 1 teaspoon of turmeric, lemon juice and a little oil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Heat an oven pan until hot, then add the marinated chicken and cook for about a minute on each side, until light golden brown, then transfer in the oven (place on a baking sheet if your pan is not in the oven) for 8 to 10 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from oven, cover with aluminum foil and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, cook the kale in a steamer for 5 minutes. Fry red onions and ginger in a little oil, until tender but not colored, then add cooked kale and fry for another minute. Cook buckwheat according to package directions with the remaining teaspoon of turmeric. Serve with chicken, vegetables and salsa.

Sirtfood bites (for 15-20 bites)

ingredients:

120g walnuts

30 g dark chocolate (85% solid cocoa), in pieces; or cocoa nibs

250g Medjool dates, pitted

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

the seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons of water

Instructions:

Place the nuts and chocolate in a food processor and mix until a fine powder is obtained.

Add all other ingredients except water and mix until the mixture forms a ball. You may or may not need to add water depending on the consistency of the mixture – you don’t want it to be too sticky.

Using your hands, form the mixture into bite-size balls and refrigerate them in an airtight container for at least 1 hour before eating them. You can roll a few balls in cocoa or desiccated coconut to get a different finish if you want. They keep up to 1 week in your refrigerator.

Asian giant shrimp stir-fry with buckwheat noodles (1 serving)

ingredients:

150g raw prawns, peeled, deveined

2 c. 1 tsp tamari (you can use soy sauce if you don’t avoid gluten)

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

75g soba (buckwheat noodles)

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 chili pepper as the crow flies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger

20g red onions, sliced

40g celery, trimmed and sliced

75g green beans, chopped

50g kale, coarsely chopped

100 ml chicken broth

5g lovage or celery leaves

Instructions:

Heat a skillet over high heat, then cook the shrimp in 1 teaspoon of tamari and 1 teaspoon of oil for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a plate. Wipe the pan with paper towels as you will be using it again.

Cook the noodles in boiling water for 5 to 8 minutes or as directed on the package. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, sauté the garlic, chilli and ginger, red onion, celery, beans and kale in the remaining oil over medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a boil, then simmer for a minute or two, until the vegetables are cooked but still crunchy.

Add the shrimp, noodles and lovage / celery leaves to the pan, bring to a boil then remove from heat and serve.

Strawberry and buckwheat tabbouleh

ingredients:

50g buckwheat

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

80g avocado

65g of tomato

20g red onion

25g Medjool dates, pitted

1 tablespoon capers

30g parsley

100g strawberries, shelled

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon juice

Rocket 30g

Instructions:

Cook buckwheat with turmeric according to package directions. Drain and set aside to cool.

Finely chop the avocado, tomato, red onion, dates, capers and parsley and mix with the fresh buckwheat. Slice the strawberries and mix delicately in the salad with the oil and lemon juice. Serve on a rocket bed.

All recipes from The Sirtfood Diet by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten published by Yellow Kite (£ 7.99, Amazon.co.uk). Check out other light recipe ideas in our simple summer salad guide.

If you want to try the Sirtfood diet but lack the time (or cooking skills), the company behind the diet has launched a delivery service that gives you the option to follow the plan, minus all the hashing.