Everything you need to know about the Wildcats QB

Fans are ready to see a Josh Johnson XFL debut for the Wildcats. Photo credit: @ head8cke / Instagram

The XFL 2020 officially starts this weekend. Many sports fans are curious whether this new attempt in the league can be successful. Fans hope for the Josh Johnson XFL debut, though that’s in the air for the quarterback.

He will surely be one of the most experienced players in the new league when he comes on the field.

Here’s what you need to know about the Los Angeles Wildcats QB before the XFL opening weekend.

Josh Johnson played for many NFL teams in multiple seasons

Josh Johnson was born in Oakland and is currently 33 years old. NFL fans can recognize the name because it was previously in the professional league.

Johnson played high school football for Oakland Technical in California and then his college ball in San Diego. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers voted him number 160 in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He has four years of NFL experience when he played for several teams. He started his career with the Buccaneers, where he played 26 games and started in five of them.

During his time at Tampa Bay, Johnson recorded 1,042 yards and five touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions.

Johnson was a sociable quarterback throughout his time in the NFL. He would play for many other NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

He was also part of the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Jets and the Houston Texans.

Apparently, he ended his 2018 NFL career with the Washington Redskins. At that moment, he celebrated his first official victory as an NFL starter.

The Detroit Lions wanted Johnson on their list

Johnson has been selected by the XFL Wildcats as part of the Supplemental Draft and expects a significant boost to their offense. However, an NFL team was interested in getting him on board as well.

He was with the Detroit Lions a few months ago, but seemed to have finished playing in the NFL. After Matthew Stafford was injured, the team wanted to sign him in late November as a replacement.

However, the XFL allegedly blocked this train. Now he’s trying to give the newly started league a shot with the LA Wildcats.

In his NFL career, he reached 1,632 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the 148-for-268 pass. He also had 67 rush attempts for 394 yards and a landing. For more information, see his full NFL statistics at Pro Football Reference.

Details of Josh Johnson’s XFL content: real and fantasy

In terms of salaries, the payouts that the newly launched XFL gives are not nearly as high as those that players make with the NFL. We’re talking thousands of dollars versus millions of dollars. Pro Football Reference listed Johnson’s recent salary at just over a million dollars, which was his NFL salary.

Quarterbacks are paid the most in the new XFL. According to Yahoo! start QBs earn ten times more than most other players. Sports. That could mean nearly $ 500,000 salary for Josh Johnson at the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The league has reportedly ranked talented QBs higher than other team players, but that could always change.

For the upcoming schedule, Johnson has a slight edge over other players in terms of his XFL content when it comes to fantasy sports competitions.

According to Draft Kings, Johnson’s salary is 10,700, 300 more than the next higher player. That is the broad receiver Sammie Coates, which is listed at 10,400.

Another well-known quarterback follows him. Pittsburgh Steelers’ former QB Landry Jones is listed at 10,200 for his fantasy content.

These are based on the numbers that fall in the first weekend of the games. So you will probably choose who plays best.

Josh Johnson’s XFL status for Saturday

The Josh Johnson XFL debut is a question mark. His team, the Los Angeles Wildcats, will face the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday.

According to a report by Ryan Dyrud, Johnson is struggling with an injury. A few days ago he was considered a “game decision” for the start of the season for his team.

#XFLWildcats QB Josh Johnson is struggling with an injury, is temporarily out of action and will make a decision this weekend to start the season. @LAFBNetwork #LAFB #XFL

– Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB), February 4, 2020

If Johnson is unable to walk, the Wildcats have Chad Kanoff or Jalan McClendon at their disposal, but none is considered to be nearly as good an option at QB as Johnson.

The XFL currently lists McClendon as the expected starter for the game. Fortunately, the “playtime” decision gives him a chance that he is on the field and can tackle the wildcat game on Saturday.

Fans can learn more about Josh Johnson, XFL quarterback, on his official Instagram page.

Fans can watch the Los Angeles Wildcats against the Houston Roughnecks on FOX at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2pm) on Saturday February 8th.