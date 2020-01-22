Everything you need to know about the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020

The Marie Claire Hair Awards are now in their fifth year, bringing you the revolutionary products and initiatives you need to know about in 2020.
After long deliberations by a panel of more than 50 expert judges, this month, we celebrated our 40 winners during a breakfast which took place at Corinthia London. Those who are lucky enough to win a coveted gong will also see their product appear online and on all of our social channels.
In addition to five categories of products celebrating the best hair purchases on the market, we also celebrated the Hair Heros changing the face of the industry in 2020, from the most eco-friendly packaging to the most brand sustainable and the best ethical hair care initiative.
So, without further ado, keep reading for our 2020 Hair Awards winners …
Most sustainable brand – The Body Shop Community Trade Recycling Plastic
The most sustainable formula – Davines A Single Shampoo
Most environmentally friendly packaging – Nicky Clarke Supershine IZORA hairdryer
Best Ethical Hair Care Initiative – Cloud Nine Iron recycling service
Best New Hair Product – Almost All Hershesons Cream
Best hair innovation – L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 smoothing tool
Best color shampoo – Cure Pureology Strength Shampoo
Best Volumizing Shampoo – Viviscal Densifying Shampoo
Best shampoo for curly hair – Umberto Giannini Curl Wash Enhancing Vegan Shampoo
Best shampoo for damaged hair – Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo
Best hydrating shampoo – Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydrating Shampoo
Best shampoo for afro hair – Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Hydrating Hydrating Wash
Best shampoo with natural ingredients – Chāmpo Pitta Volumizing Shampoo
Best Conditioner for Damaged Hair – OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner
Best hydrating conditioner – Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital
Best Afro Hair Conditioner – Oribe Moisture and Control deep treatment mask
Best smoothing conditioner – Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture
Best conditioner of natural ingredients – Tabitha James Kraan Clean Conditioner – Amber Pink
Better scalp treatment – Treatment of dry scalp Living Proof Restore
Best Intensive Hair Mask – Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3 in 1 Dry Hair Mask
Best heat protector – Redken Extreme Play Safe
Best split tip treatment – System Professionals CC Perfect Ends Cream
Best styling product for afro hair – Charlotte Mensah Manketti oil finishing mist
Best Loop Amplifier – Curl Evo Liquid Rollers Balm
Best hairspray – Schwarzkopf got2b Glue pickling gel spray
Best volumizer – Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume
Best Hair Oil – Original Moroccanoil Treatment
Best brushing product – Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Best dry shampoo – Klorane dry oat milk shampoo
Best texturizer – Sachajuan Ocean Mist Hair Spray
Best grooming balm – Fudge Urban Matte Wax
Best diy color product – Permanent color Josh Wood
Best Root Retoucher – Clairol Nice’n Easy root touch-up
Best Creative Dye – Ultra-vibrant Knight & Wilson Color Freedom color – Pink Pizazz
Best hair dryer – Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
Best hair brush – Manta Limited Edition with Zoë Irwin
Best curling tongs – Mark Hill Pick ‘N’ Mix Curl Fix handle
Best straightener – ghd Platinum +
Best hair extensions – Mini strands of great lengths
Best hair supplements – Simone Thomas Wellness Gingko Hair Care Plan