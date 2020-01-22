Everything you need to know about the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020

The Marie Claire Hair Awards are now in their fifth year, bringing you the revolutionary products and initiatives you need to know about in 2020.

After long deliberations by a panel of more than 50 expert judges, this month, we celebrated our 40 winners during a breakfast which took place at Corinthia London. Those who are lucky enough to win a coveted gong will also see their product appear online and on all of our social channels.

In addition to five categories of products celebrating the best hair purchases on the market, we also celebrated the Hair Heros changing the face of the industry in 2020, from the most eco-friendly packaging to the most brand sustainable and the best ethical hair care initiative.

So, without further ado, keep reading for our 2020 Hair Awards winners …

Most sustainable brand – The Body Shop Community Trade Recycling Plastic

The most sustainable formula – Davines A Single Shampoo

Most environmentally friendly packaging – Nicky Clarke Supershine IZORA hairdryer

Best Ethical Hair Care Initiative – Cloud Nine Iron recycling service

Best New Hair Product – Almost All Hershesons Cream

Best hair innovation – L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 smoothing tool

Best color shampoo – Cure Pureology Strength Shampoo

Best Volumizing Shampoo – Viviscal Densifying Shampoo

Best shampoo for curly hair – Umberto Giannini Curl Wash Enhancing Vegan Shampoo

Best shampoo for damaged hair – Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo

Best hydrating shampoo – Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydrating Shampoo

Best shampoo for afro hair – Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Hydrating Hydrating Wash

Best shampoo with natural ingredients – Chāmpo Pitta Volumizing Shampoo

Best Conditioner for Damaged Hair – OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner

Best hydrating conditioner – Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital

Best Afro Hair Conditioner – Oribe Moisture and Control deep treatment mask

Best smoothing conditioner – Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture

Best conditioner of natural ingredients – Tabitha James Kraan Clean Conditioner – Amber Pink

Better scalp treatment – Treatment of dry scalp Living Proof Restore

Best Intensive Hair Mask – Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3 in 1 Dry Hair Mask

Best heat protector – Redken Extreme Play Safe

Best split tip treatment – System Professionals CC Perfect Ends Cream

Best styling product for afro hair – Charlotte Mensah Manketti oil finishing mist

Best Loop Amplifier – Curl Evo Liquid Rollers Balm

Best hairspray – Schwarzkopf got2b Glue pickling gel spray

Best volumizer – Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume

Best Hair Oil – Original Moroccanoil Treatment

Best brushing product – Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Best dry shampoo – Klorane dry oat milk shampoo

Best texturizer – Sachajuan Ocean Mist Hair Spray

Best grooming balm – Fudge Urban Matte Wax

Best diy color product – Permanent color Josh Wood

Best Root Retoucher – Clairol Nice’n Easy root touch-up

Best Creative Dye – Ultra-vibrant Knight & Wilson Color Freedom color – Pink Pizazz

Best hair dryer – Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Best hair brush – Manta Limited Edition with Zoë Irwin

Best curling tongs – Mark Hill Pick ‘N’ Mix Curl Fix handle

Best straightener – ghd Platinum +

Best hair extensions – Mini strands of great lengths

Best hair supplements – Simone Thomas Wellness Gingko Hair Care Plan