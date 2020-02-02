Everything you need to know about the caucuses in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – What are Iowa caucuses and why are they important?

They are essentially small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate and persuade others to join them. The 41 national representatives of Iowa are up for grabs, but the real commitment to the candidates is all about momentum.

The caucuses are the first opportunity for Democrats to express their preferences in what has been a long and tumultuous primary. They set the tone for a one-month sprint through the early primary states, after which the field of candidates is usually completed. The winner usually receives a boost in media attention and fundraising that can propel them through subsequent competitions. An unexpectedly poor performance can meanwhile make a candidate bump.

The caucuses do not always choose the final nominee, but for Democrats they have been predictive – every winner since 2000 has later become the Democratic nominee. And historically, they are known to catapult campaigns from underdog candidates to fame – as they did with Barack Obama in 2008 or Jimmy Carter in 1976.

WHERE AND WHEN WILL THEY TAKE PLACE – AND WHO IS PARTICIPATING?

The caucuses start at 7 p.m. CST on Monday. Democrats come together in gymnasiums, trade unions and community centers – known in caucus parlance as terrain. This year there are 1,678 districts in Iowa and a further 99 satellite sites, for caucuses that are held outside the state or at different times of the day and in locations that may be more accessible to people with disabilities or those who have to work during the main act.

Some areas can display hundreds of Iowans, and some less than 10. The 2008 democratic caucuses set a record when nearly 240,000 Iowans were found; this year, party agents expect the turnout to be big, but probably not breaking a record.

Any registered democrat who turns 18 on the day of the election can participate, including 17-year-olds with an upcoming birthday. And Iowans can register or change on their caucus site on the day of their new registration or party registration – campaigns have been sought by dissatisfied republicans and new voters in Iowa.

WHAT HAPPENS IN A CAUCUS?

There are essentially two voting rounds in the caucuses.

When all the caucusgoers in a district have been registered, the attendees choose a caucus chair to lead the procedure. Campaign representatives have the option to stand up and give a last-minute pitch to their candidate, and then the caucuses begin, with a process known as “first tuning.”

That is where visitors gather in the designated area for their favorite candidate. In most areas, every candidate who receives the support of 15% of the people in the room is considered “viable” and continues to the next ballot. Caucus goers who have chosen a viable candidate in the first round are stuck and cannot choose a new candidate in the second.

However, supporters of candidates who have not reached that threshold have four options: they can support a viable candidate, or join supporters of another non-viable candidate who support nearly 15% to make them viable. Alternatively, they can try to attract supporters of other non-viable candidates to get them over the threshold. Or they can go home.

This part of the caucuses – known as rearrangement – is the most crucial and usually the most chaotic part of the night. In well-organized campaigns, volunteers, staff members and surrogate mothers work in the room and try to win caucusgoers from opposing campaigns. It is part of the reason why having staff and surrogates who know their area and have built a community there is so important for the campaigns.

At the end of the reshuffle, the caucus president takes a final count from the room and sends it to the Iowa Democratic Party.

HOW ARE THE RESULTS CALCULATED?

The results in each district are used by the Iowa Democratic Party to calculate what is known as the “equivalent of state delegates,” or how many delegates each candidate will receive at the Iowa Democratic Party convention. That number ultimately translates to how many of the 41 national representatives of Iowa each candidate gets at the national convention.

HOW ARE THE CAUCUSES OF THIS YEAR OTHER THAN YEAR PAST?

For the first time, caucus goers will record their choices on a piece of paper, which they sign to confirm their support. The caucus leaders will collect those presidential cards and turn them into the Iowa Democratic Party, and they will be used if a candidate asks for a recount.

This year there are only two coordination rounds, instead of the multiple rounds in recent years, and supporters of a viable candidate after the first coordination are locked up in that candidate. In previous caucuses, each participant could choose a new candidate for each reshuffle.

The satellite caucuses are new, and the Iowa Democratic Party allows visitors to check in earlier than on their premises, a movement that wants to reduce long queues and waiting times in recent years.

But the biggest change is the change in the way the Iowa Democratic Party will report its results. Previously they only released the equivalent numbers of the state representative; now they release the raw totals of the first and second attunements, as well as the equivalents of the state delegates.

The Associated Press will determine the winner based on state delegates’ equivalents – but with more data being released, the campaigns have indicated that they intend to turn the numbers to their advantage, regardless of the final outcome.

