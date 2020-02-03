Everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet when it happens

Who wore something on the BAFTAs 2019 red carpet ….

The Awards season has officially begun with London hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards tonight. Here is everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet, which had an interesting dress code this season.

Guest was encouraged to either wear a sustainable designer outfit, wear vintage, or wear something they already owned, which Kate Middleton did proudly and received many compliments – even Prince William had something to say about it.

After two years of being hosted by Joanna Lumley, the BAFTAs were in the hands of Graham Norton this year. Celebrities walked the red carpet in the Royal Albert Hall, with nominees and presenters from the A-list, including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, striking in colorful dresses, in various shades of pink and purple.

On the other side of the spectrum, stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Emilia Clarke and Greta Thunberg have proven that a little black dress is always a good idea. Zoe Kravitz enchanted in a Saint Laurent gold dress, of which she is the face, and Vanessa Kirby also argued for sequins.

