Everything you need to know about Sony's new electric car

Hoping to join the ranks of Tesla, Audi’s e-tron, BMW i models, Chevy’s Bolt EV, Nissan’s Leaf and others entering the electric car market, Sony announced at a press conference at CES 2020 plans to release the Sony Vision -S – an electric car.

According to the Sony website, the company hopes the Vision-S will combine safety, entertainment and adaptability in a comfortable and environmentally friendly vehicle.

While the predominantly entertainment-focused business plan to enter the auto industry is a surprise to some, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida sees it as an obvious next step.

“We believe that the evolution of mobility will also redefine cars as a new entertainment space,” said Yoshida in Digital Trends.

Sony plans to include its own 360 Reality Audio technology in the car to provide immersive music experiences for cyclists. The audio system will include individual speakers on each seat and allow passengers to listen together or separately.

The company also plans to integrate video entertainment into the car by including a panoramic touchscreen in what appears to be a larger version of a dashboard, according to the Sony website.

But is it too good to be true? Digital trends have told consumers not to hope, saying the car is unlikely to go into production.

According to Car and Driver, the objective of Sony’s announcement was not necessarily to sell the Vision-S, but to show how its already produced technologies could be integrated into vehicles.

The Verge echoed that sentiment, saying to hopeful buyers, “No, you can’t buy the Sony car. Not anytime soon, at least. ”

Sony’s website has a lot of information about their plans for the Vision-S, but no details on production or release.