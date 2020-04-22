Everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race

RuPaul is expanding its traction empire with RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a four-part edition of the reality traction competition.

The secret spin-off series, which airs in the USA on Friday, April 24, sees that previous contestants from the show turn the lineup of famous faces into drag superstars.

Here’s everything we know so far …

What is the RuPauli Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

The four-part event follows 12 celebrities as they become stunning queens and kings with the help of some experienced attraction professionals.

As you get bullied by the trailer, these interrogated celebrities compete in the most stellar competition for a chance to win prize money for their chosen charity.

A charity prize of $ 30,000 will be paid for capturing each episode during the maximum challenge.

When is RuPauli’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on TV?

The series will air in the United States on Friday, April 24, VH1, but the premiere date has not yet been determined in Great Britain.

Netflix currently broadcasts RuPaul’s Drag Race USA and All Stars, while Drag Race UK is broadcast on BBC Three, so it is possible that a secret celebrity series will be broadcast on both of these platforms.

What celebrities are in the series?

The list of celebrities who donate chicken cutlets and corsets to the Secret Celebrity Drag Race has not yet been published (hence the secret), but Twitter fans have begun to speculate about what the star will look like.

Chat host Stephen Colbert, who participated in the Drag Race Season 10 as a guest show, has been facilitated among viewers as a potential contestant, as has Harry Styles, who expressed interest in competing in the festive version of the show in October.

In the theatrical trailer’s comments, some viewers speculated that the heavily tattooed king of attraction in the clip is actually a comedian, Margaret Cho – the opportunity to take Cho into account has appeared several times in the Drag Race.

Which drag queens appear in the series?

To guide celebrities through the drag, the show features ten of the world’s best drag-and-drop names, including Alyssa Edwards, Kim Chi, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, and Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo.

Drag Race winners Bob the Drag Queen (Season 8), Trixie Mattel (all stars 3) and Monet X Change (all stars 4) will be performing in the first part of the series on Friday.

Who are the judges of the RuPauli Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

Returning to this Drag Race VIP edition, RuPaul (of course), right-wing wife Michelle Visage, comedian Ross Mathews and designer Carson Kressley will decide.

