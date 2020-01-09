Everything you need to know about Quibi

Loading...

The streaming wars are really on us, and a startup known as Quibi hopes that we will consider the service along with Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max and the rest of the streaming sites that are fighting for part of our salary. But what is Quibi and what distinguishes it from all other streaming newcomers? The answer is actually a lot. From the unique service model to the content it will serve, Quibi is creating a new kind of streaming experience in a positive or negative sense. Read on to find out if that streaming experience is right for you, and what Quibi actually means.

What is Quibi?

Quibi is the abbreviation for ‘quick bites’, which is the perfect way to describe the streaming service for mobile only. All the content of the app is shown in episodes of seven to ten minutes that viewers can watch on the move via their smartphones. The streamer hopes to serve consumers who are looking for quality programming that they can view during their commute, during work breaks or in principle during any downtime they have during the day. The catch is that Quibi content has been made specifically for smartphone viewing and that the programs are not available for viewing on other devices or traditional TV.

What can you view on Quibi?

Unlike most streaming sites, Quibi’s full library of content is original to them. The founder of the platform, Jeffrey Katzenberg, recently said Vulture that the plan is to release more than $ 1 billion in new content within the first year, and they are not playing around. Quibi attracts great talent such as Steven Spielberg, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba and Jennifer Lopez. So far, the streamer has announced more than 40 projects in three programming categories. Content is distributed as follows:

Long Form: This section contains all scripted projects such as Sophie Turner’s first postGame of Thrones series, Survive; modern remakes of How to lose a man in 10 days, Varsity Bluesand The refugee; and marquee projects such as the ambitious series by director Sam Raimi based on urban legends 50 states of fear and Spielberg’s After Dark.

Fast Bites: This category will include all the reality and goodness of the competition. Shows will include Chrissy’s Court, who believes that Teigen channels her inner judge Judy, van Lopez Thank you very much, a series that it’s all about, and Elba to Block, a show that the Luther actor competing with a professional rally driver in a stunt driving competition.

Daily necessities: In the latter category, it’s all about keeping you up to date with bite size taking over the news about NBC News, the BBC and more. In addition, this section also contains news shows about pop culture in short form.

What does Quibi not have?

If you are looking for traditional movies or TV shows, Quibi is not for you. All content is delivering and falls within the range of seven to ten minutes, with episodes being released daily or weekly. Quibi is also not aimed at the family market. There are no plans to include child programming at this time.

Is Quibi free?

It is not. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Quibi is a subscription-based service that comes with an ad-supported or ad-free option. The layer supported by ads costs $ 4.99 and viewers see short ads before the shows begin; viewers who simply cannot tolerate ads can pay $ 7.99 for a completely ad-free experience. There is a chance that in the future the service will be bundled with a mobile service provider, but in his recent interview with Vulture, Katzenberg said that there are no firm details about that front yet. If you are wary of a different service, Quibi offers new users a trial period, but the duration of the trial is still unknown.

Why would you want to pay to watch TV on your phone?

YouTube, Facebook and Instagram all offer free short video content that you can view on your phone (or anywhere else, for that matter). So why pay to watch bite-sized TV on your phone? The caliber of actors and makers on board is one reason, but even more interesting is that Quibi makes content exclusively for phones. Because the streamer’s shows can only be viewed on smartphones, the makers can experiment by making part of the content interactive (think Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), using specific notification sounds to let you know when new episodes are ready to be viewed or, in the case of Spielberg’s After Dark, determine when viewers can view the content (new episodes of horror anthology are only available after the sun goes down regardless of where you live).

Killing maker Veena Sud, who makes a thriller, called The stranger for Quibi, the app’s motto summarized in an interview with LA Times. She explained that Quibi will enable makers to “break through every wall between you and the audience and draw your viewer out of passivity to actually be part of the story.”

When is Quibi available?

Quibi will be launched on April 6, so be prepared for a lot of bite-sized content that will come your way soon.