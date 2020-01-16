Everything you need to know about NBC's Peacock streaming service

4 for you, Al Roker. You go, Al Roker.

By Alison Foreman2020-01-16

On Thursday, NBCUniversal employees standing in front of a giant bird topiary at Rockefeller Center unveiled the much-vaunted Peacock streaming service.

Peacock is expected to launch nationally on July 15th, with a free ad-supported version and two premium options at $ 4.99 and $ 9.99 per month. Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will receive Peacock Premium from April 15th at no additional cost.

“This is a very exciting time for our company as we plan the future of entertainment,” said NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke of the outstanding decision to stream free content.

In an official press release, the company predicted to reach 30 to 35 million active accounts by 2024. Here’s everything we know about Peacock’s offerings, including the status of shows like The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Rec, NBC Late-Night. Live sports, peacock originals and much more.

Peacock free

Peacock Free will include over 7,500 hours of programming and next day access to the current seasons of the Freshman series (a model similar to NBCUniversal’s current on-site streaming), curated daily news, and sports coverage (including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ) as well as selected episodes of Peacock originals, popular films and “complete classics”.

At this point, the definition of Peacock Free for classic series is somewhat cloudy. In particular, The Office will not leave Netflix until 2021 – however, it is not clear whether it will be offered free on Peacock. (Mashable has contacted NBC for clarification.)

Peacock Free will also offer streaming channels such as “SNL Vault”, “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles”, which are supposed to offer a variety of television programs around the clock on a set schedule.

Peacock premium

For $ 4.99 a month, Peacock Premium subscribers have ad-supported access to all Peacock originals (more details on confirmed series below), access to the latest series the next day, and sports content such as the Premiere League.

Subscribers also have early access to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers – streaming at 8 p.m. ET and 9 PM ET each.

For $ 9.99 a month, customers can use all content ad-free. Currently, that’s more than Disney + ($ 6.99 per month), AppleTV + ($ 4.99), and ad-supported Hulu ($ 5.99), but less than Netflix’s standard plan ($ 12.99 $) And ad-free Hulu ($ 11.99).

Peacock Premium is expected to be bundled with additional services before launch.

Confirmed existing series

Peacock will offer the following series (although it is not expected at the start):

30 rock

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

cheers

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Chrisley knows best

Covert affairs

Downton Abbey

Everyone loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday night lights

House

Keep up with the Kardashians

King of queens

law and order

Law and order: criminal intent

Law and order: SVU

Married with children

monk

Paramount’s Yellowstone

parenthood

Parks and recreation

Psych

Royal pain

Saturday night live

Superstore

The office

The George Lopez Show from Warner Brothers

The Warner brothers’ two and a half men

Will & Grace

Peacock originals

Since its announcement on Thursday, Peacock has been promoting an extensive lineup of the original series.

Particularly fascinating is a series produced by Tina Fey about a one-hit wonder girl group from the 90s entitled Girls5Eva; Emmy Rossum star Angelyne, who focuses on the mysterious Los Angeles icon; Expecting Mindy Kaling; Department One by Amy Poehler; and restarts of Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster and Battlestar Galactica.

The full Peacock press release can be found here. His Twitter is uh … wild too.

