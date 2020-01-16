Everything you need to know about NBC's Peacock streaming service

4 for you, Al Roker. You go, Al Roker.
Picture: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The editorial team independently selects all of the products and services presented here. If you buy something through our links, we may receive a commission.
By Alison Foreman2020-01-16 23:12:13 UTC
On Thursday, NBCUniversal employees standing in front of a giant bird topiary at Rockefeller Center unveiled the much-vaunted Peacock streaming service.
Peacock is expected to launch nationally on July 15th, with a free ad-supported version and two premium options at $ 4.99 and $ 9.99 per month. Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will receive Peacock Premium from April 15th at no additional cost.
“This is a very exciting time for our company as we plan the future of entertainment,” said NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke of the outstanding decision to stream free content.
In an official press release, the company predicted to reach 30 to 35 million active accounts by 2024. Here’s everything we know about Peacock’s offerings, including the status of shows like The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Rec, NBC Late-Night. Live sports, peacock originals and much more.
Peacock free
Peacock Free will include over 7,500 hours of programming and next day access to the current seasons of the Freshman series (a model similar to NBCUniversal’s current on-site streaming), curated daily news, and sports coverage (including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ) as well as selected episodes of Peacock originals, popular films and “complete classics”.
At this point, the definition of Peacock Free for classic series is somewhat cloudy. In particular, The Office will not leave Netflix until 2021 – however, it is not clear whether it will be offered free on Peacock. (Mashable has contacted NBC for clarification.)
Peacock Free will also offer streaming channels such as “SNL Vault”, “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles”, which are supposed to offer a variety of television programs around the clock on a set schedule.
Peacock premium
For $ 4.99 a month, Peacock Premium subscribers have ad-supported access to all Peacock originals (more details on confirmed series below), access to the latest series the next day, and sports content such as the Premiere League.
Subscribers also have early access to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers – streaming at 8 p.m. ET and 9 PM ET each.
For $ 9.99 a month, customers can use all content ad-free. Currently, that’s more than Disney + ($ 6.99 per month), AppleTV + ($ 4.99), and ad-supported Hulu ($ 5.99), but less than Netflix’s standard plan ($ 12.99 $) And ad-free Hulu ($ 11.99).
Peacock Premium is expected to be bundled with additional services before launch.
Confirmed existing series
Peacock will offer the following series (although it is not expected at the start):
30 rock
Bates Motel
Battlestar Galactica
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
cheers
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Chrisley knows best
Covert affairs
Downton Abbey
Everyone loves Raymond
Frasier
Friday night lights
House
Keep up with the Kardashians
King of queens
law and order
Law and order: criminal intent
Law and order: SVU
Married with children
monk
Paramount’s Yellowstone
parenthood
Parks and recreation
Psych
Royal pain
Saturday night live
Superstore
The office
The George Lopez Show from Warner Brothers
The Warner brothers’ two and a half men
Will & Grace
Peacock originals
Since its announcement on Thursday, Peacock has been promoting an extensive lineup of the original series.
Particularly fascinating is a series produced by Tina Fey about a one-hit wonder girl group from the 90s entitled Girls5Eva; Emmy Rossum star Angelyne, who focuses on the mysterious Los Angeles icon; Expecting Mindy Kaling; Department One by Amy Poehler; and restarts of Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster and Battlestar Galactica.
The full Peacock press release can be found here. His Twitter is uh … wild too.
,