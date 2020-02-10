Everything you need to know about going to the sacred monkey forest of Bali

Lying in the misty green highlands of Bali is one of the most famous forests in the world: the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary of Ubud. Home to 600 Balinese monkeys and more than 12 hectares of native flora, the forest is one of the jewels of Indonesia.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go!

The history of the Monkey Forest

You will find the Sacred Monkey Forest in the picturesque village of Padangtegal, located in the beautiful highlands of Bali. Although tourists from all over the world come to walk through the mystical forest and communicate with the monkeys, the terrain is of great spiritual importance to the people of Padangtegal.

In the forest three temples are reserved for Balinese traditions and prayer: the main temple, the cremation temple and the holy spring temple. Visitors are welcome to admire the beautiful buildings that have been standing since the 14th century.

In the main temple the locals worship the god Shiva. The second temple is known as the Cremation Temple, where the locals pray to Lord Brahma Prajapati. In the third temple, the Holy Spring Temple, worshipers pray to the goddess Gangga. There is a sacred pool located outside this temple, where it is said to be lucky to throw your coins into the water.

Around the forest you will notice different monkey statues that are also of spiritual significance for the Balinese people. They represent the energy around the temples and their powers. Although the temples are fascinating sights and attach great importance to the residents of Padangtegal, most foreigners come to the forest hoping to get up close and personal with some of the 600 Balinese long-tailed macaques that the forest house call. Nature lovers will also be pleased to hear that the forest is home to 186 species of trees, some of which have been in existence for more than a century.

The Monkey Forest is not only a sacred and spiritual place for the villagers, but is also a great asset to the local tourist industry. The forest also acts as a conservation and education center, where nature is protected.

Among the flowering shady trees, the historic temples, the troops of curious monkeys and the abundance of fresh air, the Monkey Forest of Ubud remains one of the most popular locations on the island of Bali.

What you need to know before you go inside

Part of what makes the Monkey Forest so attractive is that it is one of the few ethical animal experiences in Southeast Asia. The monkeys receive a diet of sweet potatoes, seasonal fruit and papaya leaves. They are also free to roam in their natural habitat, and witnessing is truly a unique experience. Before you go into the forest, there are only a few things to look out for.

As soon as you set foot in the forest, you will understand that this is not a zoo; you are in the territory of the monkeys. They move between the trees and paths of the forest on their own will and you will often see them sitting on walls. This means that they sometimes jump on visitors. Although in most cases they don’t come near you unless you bring in food, they are wild animals and therefore unpredictable.

There are forest workers nearby to offer help if you need help, but they are not always able to see everything that takes place on the windy paths of the forest. The best thing to do when a monkey jumps on you is to stay calm and walk away slowly.

Monkeys are attracted to plastic bags, food and beverage bottles and are not afraid to steal those items directly from your hands. It is also known that they open bags and look through bags, so it is best to leave something of value outside the forest.

Many visitors like to communicate with the monkeys, but it is important not to irritate them in any way, because irritated monkeys do bite. It is also not advisable to feed them, especially because they are already fed, but also because if you bring food, you will probably swarm.

There is a Monkey Forest First Aid Center on site, where visitors go in case they get bitten. According to the official Monkey Forest website, monkeys have no rabies, so bites are treated with antiseptic cream and alcohol.

It is best to avoid eye contact with the monkeys, because they can interpret this as a sign of aggression. For safety reasons, it is also a good idea not to get close to baby monkeys because their mothers can become defensive.

For the entrance fee of 80,000 Indonesian Rupiah (about $ 6 USD), the Monkey Forest of Ubud is definitely worth a visit. Follow the safety guidelines (here and on the official website) and you have a unique and unforgettable experience.

