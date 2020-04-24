Everything you need to know about Christianity in the post-Dark Phoenix X-Men story explains

(We broke all the legs of “Dark Phoenix” here, and since this is a full franchise, we will win the rest of the X-Men movies)

We can’t go outside except to go to work because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s going to take more time than usual for everyone who opens HBO’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix to think about this amazing approach. Fox’s X-Men series and its impact on the overall timeline of the last film in the main series.

Thanks to the merger of Disney-Fox, it’s all over, of course – “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” actually ends with a slightly more vague note than you expected. consists of a series of two decades. No, this New Mutants spinophone will really be released one day, despite all the delays. The third film, “Deadpool,” starring Ryan Reynolds, will be clearly visible, although there will be no movement on this front forever. (Anyway, Deadpool movies are usually something of a joke, followed by the X-Men series.)

“New Mutants”, as we have said, will not have any characters in other Fox films. As for “Dark Phoenix,” as Disney’s 20th-century fox, Marvel wants to bring the main X-Men into the Marvel cinematic world, and it’s unlikely to go hand in hand with these actors. play these characters – if you don’t want to know much about them in “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Away From Home.”

It’s time to say goodbye to the franchise that started 20 years ago, and more importantly, the incredible timeline that builds up over a number of years, even trying to figure out what history is.

This difficulty is due to two factors: X-Men: The Future of the Past, the use of time to softly reinvent the franchise into the global, J.D. Abrams “Star Trek”; and there is no concern in maintaining the overall continuity of the series, as it began with “First Class”. We can say with full confidence that the main sequel is everything except the films “Deadpool” and “Logan”.

Also read: All 57 Marvel movies are included in the ratings, including ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Let’s talk about time travel first, because the biggest problem is dismissal. The original chronology of the film was in chronological order before the beginning of “Future Past Days” as follows: “First Class” -> X-Men Origin: Wolverine “->” X-Men “->” X2 “->” Last Stand “->” The wolf. There are a lot of ongoing issues among these films, but these films make up a long story.

Set in an apocalyptic future called “Past Days of the Future,” in which sentel robots try to destroy all mutants and destroy the world, this happens at the end of the timeline, a few years after Volverina. In that dreadful future, they try to prevent Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from the apocalypse of that robot in 1973, and he succeeds.

There is a clear result: all the events that took place after 1973 have been erased from history, and the following decades were completely different from their first X-Men films. For example, the events of “Apocalypse” took place because the life of mutants spread much earlier than in the previous table, which in turn moved the chain of events that brought back Ann Sabah Nur (Oscar Isaac). ruin the world.

Also read: All 12 ‘X-Men’ movies in the rating – from the worst to the best (Photos)

Similarly, Jean Gray’s situation in the dark Phoenix was different after Wolverine’s visit over time. The prerequisite for Jean to go to Phoenix is ​​either to die or to die – in the old chronology and the new chronology, which happened at the end of “X2” in 2003. 1992

It should be clear: after “Dark Phoenix” there will be no events in the first three films of the three “X-Men”. He created a new future by going back in time and changing things. For example, Mystic, who died in 1992, does not contradict the first films that came to life later, because these films were not on a time scale. New sequence of events: “First Class” -> “Future Past Days” of 1973 -> “Apocalypse” -> “Dark Phoenix”.

This is its main point, although the film fails to maintain their continuity, and in many films the mistakes in the various films are made up of characters. For example, Moira McTaggart’s characters are found in both “X-Men: The Last Stand” (played by Olivia Williams) and “First Class” (played by Rose Byrne). Both actors were in their 30s when their respective films were released, but both films are divided into 44 years.

Also read: Review of the film “Dark Phoenix”: X-Men Saga ends with a very familiar, mid-range series

X-Men films have a special kind of continuity, as they repeatedly used characters from original movies in movies set up decades ago, even if they don’t make sense – give examples of Angel, Jubilee and Psiloca being other celebrities. It was very interesting to play the character of Trask, who played Bill Duke in “The Last Stand”, together with Peter Dinklage in the film “Future Past Days”. Of course, these two are not the same, but it is not their continuity, because their ages match.

What is somewhat confusing is that James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult all play characters over the age of 30 in their films, even if less than a decade has passed in the real world. When the film came out, Holt was just a few months into his 30th birthday, but in “Dark Phoenix,” he played without makeup until the age of 60. This can be confusing to you.

Of course, “Dark Phoenix” comes to a note that could send the final knot to the continuity of “X-Men” films. At the end of the film, Jean takes full control of his Phoenix forces and sees himself flying in space, now called Xavier School, Jean Gray School, and Professor X said he left school to run with Hank McCoy.

Also read: 10 most dangerous summer gambling, from “dark date” to “detective-picachu”

In The Past Days of the Future, we learn about the scene when the new version of 2023 returns to the updated version at the end of the film. We see Zhan hanging around the school, for which Xaver is responsible. There may be a lot going on in three decades that can still bring the future, but it’s hard to draw a line that shows “The Past Days of the Future” to everyone from the end of “Dark Phoenix” to the end of this major series. completion.

This means that The Dark Phoenix may or may not have made a few new continuous errors in the series, so we’ll never know, because there won’t be movies that continue this chain. I think this temporary misunderstanding is a great way to end everything.

A total of 58 Marvel films have been released

The coronavirus pandemic has now completely wiped out Hollywood, and Marvel movies are no exception. Even some of the finished or almost finished films – “New Mutants” and “Black Widow” – are behind because all cinemas in the United States are closed. With so many people left alone at home right now, I know a lot of people will reconsider their old favorites or re-watch the world of Marvel cinema like my mother. So let’s add fuel to the never-ending debate over which Marvel movie is the best with a long list of ole.

58. “Fantasy four: the rise of silver surfers” Just fear. General fear. There have been a few bad superhero movies, but the directors turned out to be not bad until Jessica Alba’s painting work as Galactus.

57. “Origin of X-Men: Wolverine” Absolutely chaotic excitement about how Wolverine got her nails. The first version of Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) has its mouth shut and it should tell you everything you need to know about it.

56. “Electricity” When Jennifer tried to turn Garner into an action star, it was like five minutes later.

55. “X-Men: The Last Stand” A condition that does not come from the word “go”. After Brian Singer, the director of the first two X-Men films, lost his first Superman reload attempt, Matthew Vaughn gave way to the last director, Brett Ratner, who became a “Spider-Man” rather than a “Spider-Man” in the superhero genre. box office.

54. “Fantastic Four” (2015) Maybe there was a good film somewhere – the film (Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara) is guaranteed. But Frankenstein in the film is a plot story behind the horror, which you can see in the final work, which you completely refused.

53. Daredevil It was “Early 2000: The Movie,” starring Benf Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Colin Farrell and Michael Clark Duncan. The cherry on top of this pit was the song of the cursed Evanescence.

52. “Fantastic Four” (2005) Tim Story’s first “Fantasy Four” is only there, forcing him to remember. Here, along with Chris Evans, who played Adam’s Flame, Captain America’s journey to join the world of Marvel cinema is growing every year.

51. Penisher (2004) This Penisher is a direct revenge thriller, and it’s not bad. Thomas Jane’s performance is amazing, but there’s nothing extra that goes beyond a simple genre rate. Installing it in Tampa did not help.

50. “Spider-3” Maybe evil is better than good here, but Emo Peter Parker’s dance number remains one of the biggest moments in any comedy movie, sorry, haters.

49. “How to duck” The famous flop at the box office, yes, it’s not “good”. And now, 30 years after the premiere, “Howard Duck” is as interesting as a relic of the 80s.

48. Penisher (1989) Delph Lundgren and Louis Gossett junior star, 80s grunge on a C-level classic hire. All the value of this news.

47. “Ghost Rider” For Nick Cage’s film about a friend who rides a Garley and becomes a bone of flame, it’s a surprisingly simple film.

46. ​​”The wonderful spider” We may never understand what went wrong in Mark Webb’s Spider-Man duology, but Andrew Garfield’s choice to play Peter Parker is still great. This movie makes sure that it doesn’t really make sense.

45. “X-Men” The beginning of the current wave of superhero movies “X-Men” was cheap and showed it. The novel at the time, now it comes to the budget as a huge expense, because Fox only covered his fingers in the waters of the superhero. Shy.

44. “Wonderful Gulk” Sometimes it’s hard to remember that it’s part of MCU, as he put Ed Norton in the role of Dr. Banner when he lived in Mark Ruffalo’s Renchins. It is difficult to remember because it is not generally remembered.

43. “Network” The Marvel fantasy film, directed by Kenneth Brenag, is shot in all angles and theatrical styles. It’s boring, but at least it looks great.

42. “The wonderful spider-2” The unique hack-n’-slash script from a previous movie presented by Andrew Garfield looked great, and Jamie Foxx peaked as a big villain.

41. “The net: the dark world” “Dark World”, unlike the first film “Tor”, is certainly not boring. In any case, because it is very difficult and fast, he will face the opposite problem, so he will lose the thing.

40. “Knife: Trinity” The pre-Deadpool trailer was played by Ryan Reynolds, who is mostly a vampire-killing Deadpool, and his mother’s life threw a liner about it, which may not be a “good” movie, but it’s fun.

39. “X2: X-Men United” A big step from the first X-Men in both value and quality of production, which is still lacking in the energy path. When you see Alan Cumming as a mutant representing Nightcrawler messages throughout the movie, that’s inappropriate.

38. “Spider-Man” With the first entry in the Spider-Man franchise, Sam Raimi actually assembled a prototype supermagro film in 2002. Like X-Men, Spider-Man is suffering a lot today, but unlike X-Men, it is “proud of its roots.

37. X-Men: The Apocalypse If it has a real movie-like structure and the development of some character, it can be a surprisingly simple summer classic. Instead, it’s just a shot of visual adrenaline, I want to see it again, but I’ll never forget it.

36. “The Avengers: The Ultron Age” Ultron is angry at what it lacks – a feeling that often moves the overall plot of the Marvel cinematic world forward. As in the first film “Avengers”, its weaknesses are overcome by the work of great characters.

35. “Avengers” The point is, often relying on reminders of MCU movies (if you don’t know or don’t know what Tesseract is, how are you kid). But the novelty of Marvel’s first big superhero team was not easy, director Joss Vedon skillfully balanced his ensemble, gave everyone a lot of opportunities, none of which will ever lag behind.

34. “Knife” The rubbish in the movie “B” is very good, because it has the same purpose: bloody, cunning, wonderful. Blade, by the way, remains the only comic book character other than Shaquille O’Neal’s “Steel”, despite the fact that Marvel’s “Black Panther” is scheduled for release in 2018.

33. “The Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Revenge” Then they got the directorial duo “Crank” called “Neveldina / Taylor”. It was a spirit-inspired choice, as The Spirit of Revenge was very helpful, as you probably would have in a PG-13 comic book. Shame on Mark Neveldina and Brian Taylor for feeling stressed to break up the tandem.

32. “Captain America: the first guard of revenge” Many people like to complain that all superhero movies are the same. But it was a very good film about World War II.

31. “Guardians of the Galaxy” From a plot point of view, it never complements anything, but the strength of the cast and the amazing world they do it.

30. “2nd century” Favorite specialist Guillermo del Toro took it all into his own hands and overtook it by 11 o’clock. Many vampires, lots of blood, cut people – and, of course, baddies who can open their sides and swallow a man’s head.

29. “The Great Hero 6” Disney Animation Studios made the Marvel movie, and it’s very sweet. Of course, this is a small version of Marvel, but it does not allow him to be completely satisfied.

28. “Captain Marvel” Good, but Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” seems to have contributed to Phase 3 of the Marvel cinematic world. Right now it’s a very inappropriate movie.

27. “Guardians of the 2nd volume of the galaxy” The improvement in the first film and the incredible enjoyment from the moment – but it never fits into the whole, as many sublotics deviate from the main event and deprive it of its emotional impact. If it had just gotten into the plot, it would have been the top 5 comic film.

26. “Iron Man” It was a reminder of Robert Downey Jr. on a small big screen, and he was perfect in his early history of transforming Tony Stark from a billionaire gamer to a billionaire gamer.

25. “Avengers: Endgame” This movie is angry, far away. In fact, it ‘s a big mess. In addition, it is wonderful and impressive and fun, but also includes a few personal moments. I wish it was good, but I’m glad I had all the movies I needed to put together the plot arcs of 21 movies.

24. “People” In 2003, the wave of modern superhero films was still in its infancy, and An Lee had an experience with the best comic film director, Hulk. What he has created is a wonderful melodrama with visual styles for monkey funny panels. It didn’t go down well with the audience, but “Hulk” remains one of the most entertaining and entertaining Marvel films to date.

23. “The wolf” It was like a legitimately pleasant melodrama action movie. Of course, this video turns into a battle for the boss of the game, but for the most part it is a real movie.

22. “Punisher: war zone” If the previous movie “Penisher” was melodramatic and well-thought-out, it was simply murderous. Great.

21. “Uom” How to resist Tom Hardy’s comedy? This movie knows exactly who he wants to be, and he is dumb and funny and knows nothing else. It’s very interesting.

20. “X-Men: the future, the past” His time travel is illogical, but “Future Past Days” is still very interesting, because epicly it is not very difficult. “Back to the Future” has long taught that if you make the right sound, you can get rid of a lot of logical jumps.



18. “Deadpool” Deadpool is great in the difficult and angry times we live in. Агрессивті зорлық-зомбылық және қыңырлықты білдіреді, бұл бізге дәл эмоционалды босату болды.

17. «X-Men: Dark Phoenix» «X-Men» фильмінің басты сериясы ешқашан ешқандай үлкендікке қол жеткізе алмады, бірақ, кем дегенде, «Қараңғы Феникс» барлығын топтаманың ең жақсы күшімен аяқтайды. Үшінші актідегі пойыздағы реттілік – бұл фильмдердің ең жақсы әрекеті.

16. «Өрмекші адам: үйден алыс» Бұл «Avengers: Endgame» фильмінің үлкен құлдырауымен айналыспайтынына өкінішті, бірақ ол әлі де MCU киносындағыдай көрнекі болып саналады, ал Джейк Гилленхаалдың Мистерионы – зұлымдықтың барлық уақыты. Мұнымен достым барлық жолды қарастырады.

15. «X-Men: Бірінші класс» «Көңілді» деп сипаттауға болатын алғашқы «X-Men» фильмі. Бұл екі фильм бір-біріне шоғырланған, хикаяға негізделген, бірақ режиссер Мэттью Вонның жанасуы соншалықты жайбарақат және жағымды, ол кез-келген жағдайда жұмыс істейді, оған Майкл Фассбендер, Дженнифер Лоуренс және Джеймс МакАвой кіретін керемет қойылымның арқасында үлкен рахмет.

14. «Өрмекші адам: үйге қайту» Ең жақсы «Өрмекші адам» фильмі емес, сонымен бірге сахна ұрлығына толы ләззат алатын керемет ләззат. Майкл Китон Vulture-тегі Марвелдегі ең жақсы зұлымдардың бірі.

13. «Deadpool 2» Сіз «Deadpool» телехикаясының кейде өте байсалды және эмо көріністерінен қамшы алсаңыз да, фильмнің қалған бөлігі өте ғажап, әрі бастапқыдағынан гөрі көңілді де, қызықты да қатал болады.

12. «Құмырсқа» «Құмырсқа» адам тікелей комедия ретінде MCU үшін бірінші болды. Бұл өте жақсы, оған лайықты құйма бар. Ант-Мэннің рөлін ойнайтын Пол Раддтан бөлек, Майкл Пена – Скотт Лэнгтің ең жақын досы және бұрынғы жолдасы сияқты шынайы жағдай.

11. «Құмырсқа және Васп» Бұл әрдайым біршама ашуланшақ, бұл «Шексіздік соғысы» жағдайына толықтай енбейді, бірақ бұл өте жағымды. Евангелин Лили Уаспта өте жақсы болғандықтан, мен оның ретроактивті түрде ашуланғаны соншалық, ол алдыңғы «Құмырсқа» фильміндегі костюмді бермеді.

10. «Дәрігер Strange» Егер ол шығу тарихының барлық қажетті элементтерімен байланыспаған болса, «Дәрігер Strange» фильмі Марвелдегі ең жақсы фильм болуы мүмкін. Міне, осында көрсетілген таңғажайып визуалды қиялдың күші. Адамдар киноға деген сиқыр – «Доктор Стрейдж» – мен оны ересек адам ретінде көрген жалғыз киноның бірі, бірақ ұзақ уақыт бойы жоғалып кеткен балалар сияқты таңғажайып сезімге ие болу туралы түсінік туралы айтуды жақсы көреді.

9. «Өрмекші-2» Бұл оның басты кейіпкерін толық түсінетін және оны ұзақ уақыт бойына соншалықты әсерлі етіп көрсететін фильм. Ия, Питер Паркердің супер қаһарманы, бірақ ол сонымен бірге университеттің физика сабақтарында жалға алу үшін жалақы төлеу бойынша жұмыс істейтін колледждің баласы. Питер қысымға ұшырап, бәріне қатысты болуы мүмкін.

8. «Темір адам 3» Менің білуімше, бұл «Темір адам» фильмі. Қалай болғанда да, Шейн Блэк MCU-ға еніп, сіз одан күткен барлық тапқырлық пен шикізаттықпен Shane Black фильмін заңды түрде жасай алды. Ол дәл осы фильмдердің бәрінде біз қалаған авторлық сәйкестікті дәл көрсетеді.

7. «Тор: Рагнарок» Мұқият ләззат. Бұл 2017 жылдың барлық киноларындағы ең көңілді болуы мүмкін, сондықтан біз оны сүйе алмаймыз.

6. «Америка капитаны: азамат соғысы» Алдыңғы екі ең жақсы Marvel фильмдерін бір-біріне көбейтіп, «Азамат соғысы» аласыз. Ол барлық ажыратылған Marvel фильмдері шынымен қамтамасыз ете алмайтын эмоционалды түрдегі төлемдерді жинақтайды. Экшн-фильм ретінде ол супер қаһарман жанрының ең жақсысы.

5. «Кек алушылар: шексіздік соғысы» Сіз «Шексіздік соғысы» толықтай фильм ретінде өздігінен жүрмейді деген дәлел келтіре аласыз, өйткені ол екінші актімен басталады. Бірақ маған бәрібір. Осы он жылдық ортақ ғаламдық эксперименттің шарықтау шегі бұған дейін түсірілген фильмдердің иығында болуы керек. Оның осындай терең эмоционалды соққыларды жинақтағаны – бұл шынымен де жұмыс жасайды.

4. «Қара пантера» Мұны стандартты «шығу тегі туралы фильмдермен» айналысу біраз кідірді – көрерменді Ваканда әлемімен таныстыру оңай және оңай іс емес, ал қосымша кейіпкерлерді анықтау үшін қосымша 15-20 минут жұмсалуы мүмкін – – бірақ әлі күнге дейін ең маңызды супер қаһарман фильмі. Диснейдің жазушы / режиссер Райан Коуглердің бұл ашық саяси мәлімдеме жасауына мүмкіндік бергені таңқаларлық жағдай – бұл мен көрген ең ашық саяси мега-бюджет фильмі. Сондай-ақ, мен superlatives тізіміне қосылғанымда: Майкл Джордан супер қаһарман фильміндегі ең жақсы спектакльді ұсынады. Жақсы мырза.

3. «Өрмекші адам: Өрмекшіге» Ең жақсы супер қаһарман фильмдер және жалпы фильмдер – бұл шынымен де адам. Ал «Өрмекші-айтыс», анимацияланғанына қарамастан, паук-адамдардың ойдан шығарғанына қарамастан, сыртқы көрінісіне қарамастан, фильмдердегідей шынайы.

2. «Logan» Джеймс Мангольдтың кішігірім батысы – бүкіл супер қаһарман жанрындағы ойын түрлендірушісі, бұл фильмдер сіз күткен стандартқа сай келмеуге тырысады. Бұл кез-келген қалыпты стандарт бойынша керемет фильм. «Азаматтық соғыс» жанрды жоғарылатқан жерде «Логан» мүлдем басқа нәрсе болуды қалайды, және біз оған бәрімізді жақсартамыз.

1. «Америка капитаны: қысқы сарбаз» «Азаматтық соғыс» және, сайып келгенде, 2018 жылғы «Кек алушылар: шексіздік соғысы» басталғанға дейін «Қыс сарбазы» режиссурасының МКУ-ға кірген Руссо ағалары «Қыс сарбазына» қатты әсер етті. Бұл классикалық тыңшы триллер. Роберт Редфорд жаман адам ретінде – бұл өте жағымды жан.

Previous slide

Next slide

Үлкен экранның онжылдықтары Marvel бейімделуі ұзақ, тізімді талап етеді. Бұл тізім

Коронавирустық пандемия қазіргі уақытта Голливудты толығымен өшірді, және Marvel фильмдері де ерекше емес. Тіпті аяқталған немесе дерлік аяқталған кейбір фильмдер – «Жаңа мутанттар» және «Қара жесір» – фильмдер артта қалды, өйткені АҚШ-тағы барлық кинотеатрлар жабылды. Дәл қазір үйде жалғыз қалған көптеген адамдар болғандықтан, мен көптеген адамдар ескі таңдаулыларды қайта қарайтынын немесе анам сияқты Marvel кинематографиялық әлемін қайта тамашалайтындығын білемін. Олай болса, Marvel фильмі үлкен оле тізімімен қайсысы жақсы екендігі туралы ешқашан аяқталмайтын пікірталасқа отын қосайық.