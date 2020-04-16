Everything You Hate About New Styling Car Car Is On This 1967 Mustang

Cars today are for sale, virtually unchanged, for years on end. At best, they will get half-light fresh from the production cycle. (You can think of zenki and kouki Nissan S14s, yes that helps. Probably not.) But that wasn’t how it always was.

(Welcome to Carspotting! We’re back with The Worst Walking Tour of New York City, headed by me, a hacker who’s barely able to tell you how to get to the Empire State Building here. Big Apple’s best vehicles . We filmed a few episodes before New York City really started to shut down under coronavirus, and it convinces now.)

There was use that every single model year would have a slight variation in appearance, and more substantial changes of body could be expected only from two to three years.

As such, if you only know what you’re looking for, you can take a look at a brown car on the block and tell them right away that you’re looking for a Mustang, a 1960 Mustang, a 1967 Mustang or a 1968 Mustang, which share the same body and style but for some very small features.

Watch the video above and run most of the key items. You might even notice something.

Pretty much everything everyone does to today’s car concern – all cars are covered with unnecessary stripes, curbs and fake fans – are present in this old Mustang. There are none, horror of horror, lights intended to mock double discharge in this straight-six model.

Do I think it’s bad? Not at all! These fake fans will look incredible! Hood-mounted turn indicators are probably my favorite part.

