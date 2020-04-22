Everything went well in my new relationship until coronavirus attacked – The Scottish Sun

DEAR DEIDRE: MY new relationship went very well until the coronavirus attacked and now he is being cold to me.

We met online and started meeting each other six months ago. I am 27 and he is 43 and with two children from his marriage he can only stay an alternative weekend.

1

My new guy refuses to meet me in confinement, am I selfish? Credit: Getty

He canceled our date when the suggestion went out of social distance, saying he was worried.

I turned toward him, but he barely touched me.

I have a bad feeling and go home.

I texted him afterwards and said, “I like you and I want us to continue if you feel the same way.”

He said, “I like you but it’s hard when we can’t plan to do anything.

“After this explodes, we can go somewhere special.”

Am I wrong because I feel that I am good enough to be seen anywhere in public with him, or am I selfish and need to accept his decision?

DEIDRE SAYS: Your need for certainty starts to obstruct common sense.

He is being wise and avoids contact with you because he wants to protect everyone’s health.

You don’t live together so you don’t have to meet each other until the boundaries are lifted.

