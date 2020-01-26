Everything we know about the iPhone 12 range so far

This year promises to be very busy for the iPhone. Apple is rumored to be preparing a new low-cost iPhone that could be released as early as March, as well as four different variants of the iPhone 12 due to be released in September. Continue reading by gathering all the specifications, features and design details that we know so far on the iPhone 12.

IPhone 12 design

If you yearn for the days of the iPhone 4, 2020 could be the year for you. We expect the iPhone 12 to mark a return to slab design, with reports suggesting the device will closely resemble the iPhone 4. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this would come as part of a major overhaul of the iPhone chassis. 12.

Kuo estimates that the iPhone 12 will always have curved glass edges around the screen, like the iPhone 11. The analyst has referred to 2 / 2.5D glass in his various reports on the range of iPhone 2020 Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro has a mixed design between the screen glass and the stainless steel edges. This differs from the iPhone 4, which was completely square on the sides.

A supply chain report also suggested that the iPhone 12 lineup would be thinner than the iPhone 11, the largest iPhone 12 model having a thickness of 7.4mm. It’s about 10% thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max 8.1mm. It remains to be seen whether the rest of the iPhone 12 range will be thinner.

Apple’s return to a more boxing industrial design theme with the iPhone 4 makes sense when you consider designing the iPad Pro. In 2018, Apple redesigned the iPad Pro with a flat-sided case. This redesign has been very well received by users, so it’s not surprising to see it inspire the iPhone 12.

Here’s what the iPhone 12 might look like in a dummy form:

As you can see, in these dummy units, the front of the iPhone 12 should look almost like the iPhone 11. Some evidence suggests a potential minor reduction in the size of the notch, but whether or not it happens remains to be seen. All four iPhone 12 models will feature Face ID, and the TrueDepth camera system that powers Face ID will be housed in the notch.

While we have a general idea of ​​what the iPhone 12 will look like, additional rumors will likely shed more light on the approach of the September release.

Pin up

For the first time ever, the entire flagship line of Apple for iPhone will display OLED display technology this year. The four models of iPhone 12 should include OLED screens, including the successor to the iPhone 11 equipped with an LCD screen.

What about sizing the display? Reports suggest that Apple will change the lineup slightly this year compared to the iPhone 11. Here’s what we know so far:

An iPhone 12 model with a 5.4-inch OLED screen

Two iPhone 12 models with 6.1-inch OLED screens

An iPhone 12 model with a 6.7-inch OLED screen

This means that the iPhone 12 collection will include the smallest iPhone ever with the edge-to-edge display presented with the iPhone 12, as well as the largest iPhone of all time. Reports indicate that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that is “halfway between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 8”, while the 6.1-inch version will be halfway between the ” iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be “slightly larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max”.

Other than OLED, this year’s iPhones are also expected to feature “ProMotion” displays with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. IPhones to date have included screens at 60 Hz, but Apple has introduced refresh rates of 120 Hz in the iPad range in 2017. Double the refresh rate considerably improves the responsiveness of the user experience, gestures being translated more quickly into screen movements.

Overall, this may sound confusing, but the bottom line is: a smaller iPhone 12, two iPhone 12 models the same size as the iPhone 11, and a larger one.

IPhone 12 camera

Besides the screen size, the biggest differentiator between the iPhone 12 models will be the camera technology. Basically, Apple plans two iPhones with dual lens camera systems and two iPhones with triple lens camera systems.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will include two cameras on the back. These will likely be ultra-wide and wide-angle lenses. The same configuration is expected on the low-end 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

Things get a little more interesting with the two high-end models of the iPhone 12. Here we expect a triple lens camera system that is probably similar to the iPhone 11 Pro: wide, ultra-wide and telephoto. But these two iPhone models should also include a new 3D time-of-flight sensor.

What does it mean? A time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is similar to the TrueDepth infrared camera system used on the front of iPhones for Face ID. Adding a 3D ToF detection system to the rear camera would allow higher fidelity 3D photo captures, potentially opening up new opportunities for augmented reality. The ToF sensor would also be more powerful and operate over longer distances than the TrueDepth system thanks to its laser technology.

In addition to the augmented reality features, this ToF sensor could also improve things that depend on depth data, such as Portrait mode.

In terms of software, the iPhone 12 models should present everything that is currently available on the iPhone 11, including Deep Fusion and Night Mode. It is also possible that Apple will have more software image processing features planned for this year, especially to take advantage of the new ToF technology.

What about the front camera? We don’t know much yet, but there is certainly room for improvement compared to the iPhone 11. We will update when we learn more about the front camera of the iPhone 12.

Power

The iPhone 12 range should include the next iteration of the Apple A-series processors, presumably called A14.

According to a recent supply chain report, Apple’s partner TSMC is about to start production of the A14 processor using a new 5-nanometer process in the second quarter. The A13 was produced with a 7nm processor, so the A14 should be more energy efficient and faster, thanks to the 5nm process.

What type of performance should you expect? Initial estimates suggest that, combined with the rumored 6 GB of RAM, the A14 could make the iPhone 12 as powerful as the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The performance of the game could be increased by more than 50% thanks to a particular focus on multi-core performance.

These improvements are mainly due to the 5nm manufacturing process. You can read more details about the expected performance of the A14 here.

Apart from the new A14 processor, the iPhone 12 could also offer improved Face ID performance. Barclays analysts say the iPhone 12 line will include an “updated” face identification system. What analysts exactly mean by “refreshed” is unclear, but it could imply that Apple will upgrade the TrueDepth camera system used for Face ID with improved performance and other improvements.

The iPhone 11 also featured improved Face ID performance, but this was mainly due to changes in iOS 13 rather than hardware upgrades. This year, it looks like we may be waiting for real hardware improvements to improve Face ID recognition.

connectivity

Perhaps the most notable of all, the four iPhone 12 models introduced this year are expected to have 5G connectivity. Despite some initial reports to the contrary, the four should include support for two versions of 5G: the sub-6 GHz 5G and the mmWave 5G.

Different operators around the world are deploying sub-6 GHz and mmWave networks in different deployments and at different times. mmWave is the technology with more impressive gigabit speeds, but its range is much smaller. In comparison, 5G deployments below 6 GHz in the United States typically reach speeds between 100 and 150 Mbps.

The four models would be expected to support the two variants of 5G, which will be useful not only to users in the United States but also around the world, where 5G deployments are different.

While Apple is developing its own internal modems for the iPhone, the iPhone 12 is likely to offer mods from Qualcomm.

What is important to keep in mind, however, is that Apple supporting 5G is only half the story: it must also be available from carriers. Although the early launch of mmWave 5G is underway, the extremely limited range means that larger deployments beyond large cities and high density locations are further away. If the operators miss the deployment of 5G, it will not be as remarkable as the iPhone 12 is compatible.

iPhone 12: name, price and version

Ming-Chi Kuo Prediction Chart for 2020 iPhones

All of the current evidence indicates that this year’s iPhone is called the iPhone 12. This makes sense given the expected overhaul, making it unlikely that Apple will make 2020 an “S” year for upgrades. of the iPhone. However, how Apple plans to mark each of the four iPhone models is unknown.

Like the name, pricing for new iPhone models is incredibly difficult to predict. Apple set a precedent in 2019 by lowering the entry-level price of the iPhone 11 to $ 699, but it remains to be seen whether that continues or not.

And last but not least, analysts say that Apple is currently on schedule to release the iPhone 12 in September. Since we are still in eight months, we cannot exclude the possibility of delays. It is also possible that Apple may stagger the release of the four different models.

What do you think of the rumors we’ve seen so far on this year’s iPhone lineup? What do you think we can expect in terms of name and price? Let us know in the comments!

